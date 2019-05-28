Keysight Technologies : Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Exceeds Key Impact Goals Two Years in Advance more+

SANTA ROSA, Calif., May 28, 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has released its 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) report detailing the company's environmental, social and governance initiatives worldwide.

'Keysight's global business framework of ethical, environmentally sustainable and socially responsible operations underpins every aspect of the company,' said Hamish Gray, senior vice president for Keysight. 'In fact, social responsibility is a core element of our Keysight Leadership Model, which provides the foundation for how we run the company.'

The report details Keysight's CSR efforts and results in fiscal year 2018, as well as progress toward meeting the company's key impact goals -- a set of success measures that tangibly demonstrate how the company helps build a better planet.

With this report, Keysight announced that two key impact goals have been met two full years ahead of schedule:

In the environmental space, as of the end of fiscal year 2018, the company has recognized 15.18% in water conservation (based on fiscal year 2015 baseline), beating its expected timeline of meeting this goal by the end of fiscal year 2020. In addition, the company has recognized 6.04% energy conservation in this same timeframe.

(based on fiscal year 2015 baseline), beating its expected timeline of meeting this goal by the end of fiscal year 2020. In addition, the company has recognized 6.04% energy conservation in this same timeframe. Social impact goals also made great progress. As of the end of fiscal year 2018, Keysight has committed $1.02 billion in value to strengthening communities through philanthropic, volunteerism and community engagement actions. Again, the company has beat the original timeline goal of $1 billion in value commitment that was targeted for the end of fiscal year 2020. As a result, the company will increase its end of fiscal year 2020 target for this goal to $1.25 billion. In addition, Keysight has engaged upwards of 440,000 students, from grade school through university levels, through its efforts in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education.

The company's governance approach ensured there were no material negative impact to the income statement or to institutional investment levels from CSR-related topics.

These efforts resulted in Keysight receiving multiple recognitions as well, such as those detailed in the Keysight Technologies Recognized for Workplace Diversity, Corporate Social Responsibility, and Technology Innovation press release and on the company's CSR News, Awards and Recognition page.

Gray also commented that 'our fiscal year 2018 showed great progress toward meeting, and in some cases exceeding, our original key impact goals. We are energized to increase our impact in the coming years to support stakeholder expectations and help do our part to build a better planet.'

