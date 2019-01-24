Keysight Technologies : Samsung Achieve Interoperability and Development Test Milestone Based on the Latest 3GPP 5G NR Standards

Log in
0
01/24/2019 | 11:42am EST

Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solution verifies maximum achievable data throughput rates

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the demonstration of maximum achievable 5G New Radio (NR) data throughput performance using the company’s 5G NR network emulation solution, which is based on Keysight’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform, and Samsung’s 5G NR Exynos Modem 5100.

A significant industry milestone, this joint achievement will help accelerate 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications. It marks the successful completion of full stack interoperability and development test (IODT) based on the 3GPP 5G NR release 15 specifications. The demonstration utilized 256QAM and 4x4 MIMO (multiple-input multiple-output) technology to verify maximum achievable data throughput rates.

Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solution enables the mobile device ecosystem to validate the performance of new 5G mobile devices in conducted and over-the-air (OTA) test environments, accelerating deployment of 5G technology across both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies.

“Keysight is an influential contributor to 3GPP standards development,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s wireless test group. “We work closely with market leaders, such as Samsung, to help chipset manufacturers ensure their designs meet the latest 5G NR standards, and address technical challenges introduced by the next generation of mobile communications technology.”

Keysight and Samsung are continuously working to accelerate early 5G capabilities and have been collaborating for more than two years to advance 5G technologies. Samsung uses Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset and 5G RF Design Validation (DVT) Toolset for protocol and radio frequency (RF) development and validation using the latest 3GPP 5G NR release 15 standards. The toolsets form part of the company’s end-to-end 5G network emulation portfolio.

“Keysight’s end-to-end 5G test solutions have accelerated the development and validation of our new 5G designs across the workflow, from early prototyping to design validation and manufacturing,” said Woonhaing Hur, vice president of System LSI Protocol Development at Samsung Electronics.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
