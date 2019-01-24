Keysight Technologies : Samsung Achieve Interoperability and Development Test Milestone Based on the Latest 3GPP 5G NR Standards

Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solution verifies maximum achievable
data throughput rates
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the demonstration
of maximum achievable 5G New Radio (NR) data throughput performance
using the company’s 5G NR network emulation solution, which is based on
Keysight’s UXM
5G Wireless Test Platform, and Samsung’s
5G NR Exynos Modem 5100.
A significant industry milestone, this joint achievement will help
accelerate 5G enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) applications. It marks
the successful completion of full stack interoperability and development
test (IODT) based on the 3GPP 5G NR release 15 specifications. The
demonstration utilized 256QAM and 4x4 MIMO (multiple-input
multiple-output) technology to verify maximum achievable data throughput
rates.
Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solution enables the mobile device
ecosystem to validate the performance of new 5G mobile devices in
conducted and over-the-air (OTA) test environments, accelerating
deployment of 5G technology across both sub-6 GHz and mmWave frequencies.
“Keysight is an influential contributor to 3GPP standards development,”
said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s
wireless test group. “We work closely with market leaders, such as
Samsung, to help chipset manufacturers ensure their designs meet the
latest 5G NR standards, and address technical challenges introduced by
the next generation of mobile communications technology.”
Keysight and Samsung are continuously working to accelerate early 5G
capabilities and have been collaborating for more than two years to
advance 5G technologies. Samsung uses Keysight’s 5G
Protocol R&D Toolset and 5G
RF Design Validation (DVT) Toolset for protocol and radio frequency
(RF) development and validation using the latest 3GPP 5G NR release 15
standards. The toolsets form part of the company’s end-to-end 5G network
emulation portfolio.
“Keysight’s end-to-end 5G test solutions have accelerated the
development and validation of our new 5G designs across the workflow,
from early prototyping to design validation and manufacturing,” said
Woonhaing Hur, vice president of System LSI Protocol Development at
Samsung Electronics.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
