Keysight Technologies : Strengthens Support for Automotive Customers with New Facility in Nagoya, Japan

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, has opened a new automotive
customer center in Nagoya, Japan. This is another in a series of
automotive customer centers established by Keysight, including
facilities in
Michigan, United States, Boeblingen, Germany, and Shanghai, China.
The new center underscores Keysight's commitment to work with and serve
customers in local proximity to support innovative technology projects
that drive the automotive and energy industries. The new center includes
customer electronic test and measurement labs, technical experts, and
state-of-the-art test equipment, as well as a customer training facility
for hands-on workshops and seminars.
“Japanese companies continue to lead the global automotive market with
many innovations in electric vehicles and autonomous driving,” said Jun
Chie, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Asia Pacific
sales organization. “Keysight is pleased to help expedite their mission
critical development activities by leveraging our global automotive
electronics test expertise here at the heart of Japan’s automotive
industry in Nagoya.”
Keysight empowers automotive industry designers and manufacturers with
the latest innovations in design and test solutions to help create
high-quality and high-performance products while mitigating safety
risks. For example, the new enhanced
Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation solution
enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to proactively
detect and mitigate risk of collisions. Keysight uses this solution in
its automotive customer care centers to generate various real-world
conditions and address any potential automotive radar interference
issues.
Additionally, Keysight offers, and leverages at the center, e-mobility
solutions that deliver improved battery performance and electric
drivetrains. These solutions also ensure the efficiency of charging
stations, and enhanced power conversion across the entire e-mobility
ecosystem to increase the range of hybrid and electric vehicles.
“Keysight’s customer centers around the globe are designed to help
accelerate the success of our automotive customers,” said Siegfried
Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and
Energy Solutions business unit. “Keysight recognizes that the
mission-critical safety of modern vehicles requires interchangeable
multi-vendor components that work together reliably. Our mission is to
deliver comprehensive testing of those components for our customers in
all regions.”
Additional information about Keysight’s automotive and energy test
solutions is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/automotive.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190117005588/en/