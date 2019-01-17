Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : Strengthens Support for Automotive Customers with New Facility in Nagoya, Japan

01/17/2019 | 11:52am EST

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, has opened a new automotive customer center in Nagoya, Japan. This is another in a series of automotive customer centers established by Keysight, including facilities in Michigan, United States, Boeblingen, Germany, and Shanghai, China.

The new center underscores Keysight's commitment to work with and serve customers in local proximity to support innovative technology projects that drive the automotive and energy industries. The new center includes customer electronic test and measurement labs, technical experts, and state-of-the-art test equipment, as well as a customer training facility for hands-on workshops and seminars.

“Japanese companies continue to lead the global automotive market with many innovations in electric vehicles and autonomous driving,” said Jun Chie, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Asia Pacific sales organization. “Keysight is pleased to help expedite their mission critical development activities by leveraging our global automotive electronics test expertise here at the heart of Japan’s automotive industry in Nagoya.”

Keysight empowers automotive industry designers and manufacturers with the latest innovations in design and test solutions to help create high-quality and high-performance products while mitigating safety risks. For example, the new enhanced Keysight E8740A Automotive Radar Signal Analysis and Generation solution enables radar-based, advanced driver assistance systems to proactively detect and mitigate risk of collisions. Keysight uses this solution in its automotive customer care centers to generate various real-world conditions and address any potential automotive radar interference issues.

Additionally, Keysight offers, and leverages at the center, e-mobility solutions that deliver improved battery performance and electric drivetrains. These solutions also ensure the efficiency of charging stations, and enhanced power conversion across the entire e-mobility ecosystem to increase the range of hybrid and electric vehicles.

“Keysight’s customer centers around the globe are designed to help accelerate the success of our automotive customers,” said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight’s Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. “Keysight recognizes that the mission-critical safety of modern vehicles requires interchangeable multi-vendor components that work together reliably. Our mission is to deliver comprehensive testing of those components for our customers in all regions.”

Additional information about Keysight’s automotive and energy test solutions is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/automotive.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
