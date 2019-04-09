Keysight Technologies : Telia Collaborate to Accelerate Commercial 5G NR Deployment

Keysight’s 5G field measurement solutions enable leading European mobile operator to verify quality of service in industrial 5G NR network

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration with Telia Finland to accelerate commercial 5G New Radio (NR) deployments.

5G networks will revolutionize industrial internet of things (IIoT) to support reduced latencies, higher reliability and a greater number of connected devices. Telia, a leading mobile operator, selected Keysight’s Nemo 5G NR field measurement solution to verify 5G NR coverage and quality of service in their commercial industrial 5G NR network.

Telia deployed the network using base station equipment from Nokia at a mill located in Finland to improve the site’s operational effectiveness. The real-time information delivered by Keysight’s Nemo field measurement solution enables Telia to further develop and optimize the 5G NR network deployed at the mill. High quality coverage is important to secure the use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications that the mill relies on to operate efficiently and reliably.

“Superior quality of service is vital to ensure successful implementation of business critical IoT applications,” said Janne Koistinen, 5G Program Director Telia Finland. “A trusted partner like Keysight is instrumental in the early phase of the roll-out when our customers expect the network performance to be just right.”

Keysight’s Nemo 5G NR field measurement solution is comprised of the company’s Nemo Outdoor drive test solution, a scalable field test solution for measuring radio interface parameters in wireless networks, and Nemo Analyze, a data post-processing software that enables users to analyze and visualize field measurement results. Major mobile operators around the world use Nemo Outdoor to collect, analyze, and visualize data, as well as to generate statistical reports, easily shared across the organization.

“We’re excited to extend our collaboration with Telia, initiated more than 20 years ago, to help secure quality of service in commercial industrial 5G NR networks that support IIoT applications,” said Kai Ojala, head of Nemo measurement solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Leading mobile operators around the world use Keysight’s drive test, benchmarking and in-building measurement tools to deploy wireless technologies and capitalize on early vertical market revenue opportunities.”

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprise, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

