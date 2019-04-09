Keysight Technologies : Telia Collaborate to Accelerate Commercial 5G NR Deployment

Keysight’s 5G field measurement solutions enable leading European mobile
operator to verify quality of service in industrial 5G NR network
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a collaboration
with Telia
Finland to accelerate commercial 5G New Radio (NR) deployments.
5G networks will revolutionize industrial internet of things (IIoT) to
support reduced latencies, higher reliability and a greater number of
connected devices. Telia, a leading mobile operator, selected Keysight’s
Nemo 5G NR field measurement solution to verify 5G NR coverage and
quality of service in their commercial industrial 5G NR network.
Telia deployed the network using base station equipment from Nokia at a
mill located in Finland to improve the site’s operational effectiveness.
The real-time information delivered by Keysight’s Nemo field measurement
solution enables Telia to further develop and optimize the 5G NR network
deployed at the mill. High quality coverage is important to secure the
use of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) applications that
the mill relies on to operate efficiently and reliably.
“Superior quality of service is vital to ensure successful
implementation of business critical IoT applications,” said Janne
Koistinen, 5G Program Director Telia Finland. “A trusted partner like
Keysight is instrumental in the early phase of the roll-out when our
customers expect the network performance to be just right.”
Keysight’s Nemo 5G NR field measurement solution is comprised of the
company’s Nemo
Outdoor drive test solution, a scalable field test solution for
measuring radio interface parameters in wireless networks, and Nemo
Analyze, a data post-processing software that enables users to
analyze and visualize field measurement results. Major mobile operators
around the world use Nemo Outdoor to collect, analyze, and visualize
data, as well as to generate statistical reports, easily shared across
the organization.
“We’re excited to extend our collaboration with Telia, initiated more
than 20 years ago, to help secure quality of service in commercial
industrial 5G NR networks that support IIoT applications,” said Kai
Ojala, head of Nemo measurement solutions at Keysight Technologies.
“Leading mobile operators around the world use Keysight’s drive test,
benchmarking and in-building measurement tools to deploy wireless
technologies and capitalize on early vertical market revenue
opportunities.”
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprise, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005730/en/