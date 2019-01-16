Keysight Technologies : UNISOC Sign Agreement at China IC Summit 2018 to Build 5G Industrial Ecology

Signed by 17 industry leaders, agreement aims to strengthen industrial
ecological cooperation and drive world economic growth
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company
signed an agreement, along with 17 other industry partners, that aims to
strengthen industrial ecological cooperation and drive world economic
growth by accelerating 5G research and commercialization.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005563/en/
Steve Yan, vice president of global technology and general manager of Greater China at Keysight Technologies (Photo: Business Wire)
The signing of the agreement, initiated by UNISOC (a leading fabless
semiconductor company), took place at the China IC Summit in Nanjing,
China on September 19, 2018. According to the proposal, 5G offers an
essential key to help unlock future opportunities across a wide range of
industries, address poverty alleviation through reducing blind areas in
mobile networks and encourage businesses to participate in open 5G
technology innovation projects.
Keysight and UNISOC demonstrated a 5G call using Keysight’s 5G
network emulation solution and UNISOC’s 5G Pilot V2 mobile device
prototype at the event. The demonstration showed a 5G New Radio (NR)
call in band n78 (frequency band ranging from 3.3 to 3.8 GHz) in
compliance with the 3GPP 5G NR Non-Standalone (NSA) specifications.
“We’re excited to continue our close collaboration with Keysight,” said
Nan Mingkai, Vice President of Marketing at UNISOC. “Keysight’s leading
5G solutions and deep technical expertise is helping us accelerate the
pace of 5G commercialization.”
“Keysight’s unique expertise in 5G and industry-first 5G end-to-end test
and measurement solutions are enabling global mobile ecosystems
accelerate 5G product design development and validation from Layer 1 to
7 and across the entire workflow,” said Cao Peng, senior director of
Keysight’s Commercial Communications group. “By using the same test
capabilities and test cases specified by leading chipset manufacturers,
device manufacturers can easily validate device performance, speed
development, and achieve consistent results.”
Earlier this year, Keysight and UNISOC signed a Memorandum of
Understanding to accelerate the development of 5G technology by
coordinating 5G chipset and device related design, verification, test
and measurement. Keysight is further supporting 5G development and
commercialization in China through its participation in the IMT-2020
Promotion Group-led Phase I Step 3 trials.
Steve Yan, vice president of global technology and general manager of
Greater China at Keysight Technologies, who represented the company at
the event, commented, “The signing of this agreement highlights
Keysight’s close collaborations with leading organizations in the mobile
industry. We have continuously helped the connected ecosystem accelerate
5G development and commercialization, making the promise of 5G real.”
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
NR19005 (UNISOC)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005563/en/