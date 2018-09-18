Keysight Technologies : Unveils Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscopes with Industry Leading Signal Integrity

Upgradeable 13 to 110 GHz platform delivers investment protection,
accelerates time-to-market across all generations of high-speed serial
and optical designs
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Infiniium
UXR-Series of oscilloscopes, with models ranging from 13 to 110 GHz
of true analog bandwidth, offering industry leading signal integrity,
and investment protection that meets the needs of technology
advancements today and tomorrow.
Keysight’s new Infiniium UXR-Series enables high-speed serial and
optical designers, focused on current and next generation technologies,
to quickly create comprehensive designs with higher margins, thereby
reducing time to market of their innovation. Superior performance
levels, combined with a wide selection of bandwidth choices, make the
Infiniium UXR-series the ideal solution for engineers and designers
working with any generation of DDR, USB, PCIe or other serial
technologies, as well as PAM4, 5G, radar, satellite communications, and
optical designs.
“Today’s electronic and communications systems have become more complex
requiring next generation test and measurement,” said Jessy Cavazos,
Industry Director, Test & Measurement, Frost & Sullivan. “Keysight’s
deep heritage and extensive expertise in test and measurement is clearly
reflected in the new UXR series of oscilloscopes, which deliver next
generation innovations to address the rapidly evolving measurement and
compliance needs in the high-speed digital, terabit and optical
research, 5G, RF, and aerospace and defense markets.”
Keysight’s new Infiniium UXR-Series delivers a low noise floor and high
vertical resolution to ensure measurements are not impacted by
oscilloscope noise and signals are represented accurately. As a result,
eye diagrams are significantly more open, and true margins and
performance can be determined.
Keysight
Infiniium UXR-Series 13 to 110 GHz oscilloscope models enable
designers to accelerate time to market of their innovation, with:
-
10-bit vertical resolution and industry leading signal integrity for
superior effective number of bits (ENOB), leading to faster compliance
testing with higher margins;
-
sampling rates of 256 GSa/s per channel on 40 to 110 GHz models and
128 GSa/s per channel on 13 to 33 GHz models, creating accurate
reconstruction of high-speed signals;
-
up to four full-bandwidth channels with less than 35 fs (rms) of
inter-channel intrinsic jitter providing accurate timing and skew
measurements;
-
an optional full factory grade self-calibration module which ensures
ongoing measurement accuracy while reducing the need to take the unit
out of service,
-
a chipset based on a Keysight-proprietary
Indium Phosphide (InP) process that enables exceptionally wide
bandwidth and extremely low noise floor.
Keysight also announced two additional solutions that, when paired with
the company’s Infiniium UXR-Series oscilloscopes, offer a full
end-to-end solution from stimulus to analysis for PAM4 and 400G, 600G,
as well as terabit coherent optical interconnect designs. These
solutions include:
-
N4391B Optical Modulation Analyzer (OMA) – a compact, real-time
oscilloscope-based OMA designed specifically for complex optical data
transmission and terabit measurement challenges.
-
M8194A 120 GSa/s arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) – Keysight’s
fastest AWG delivers a new level of stimulus performance for
generating challenging formats such as 64 GBaud 64QAM (quadrature
amplitude modulation) and other wideband modulation schemes.
“High-speed serial and optical technologies are continually pushing
speed and performance boundaries as the development of terabit and 5th
generation serial technologies accelerate,” said Dave Cipriani, Keysight
Vice President, Digital and Photonics Center of Excellence. “The
expanded UXR oscilloscope series, the UXR-based OMA, and Keysight’s
fastest AWG, collectively offer high-speed designers an unprecedented
end-to-end solution to rapidly advance their technology development
today, while providing investment protection into the future.”
Additional Information
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news
