Keysight Technologies : Unveils Infiniium UXR-Series Oscilloscopes with Industry Leading Signal Integrity

Upgradeable 13 to 110 GHz platform delivers investment protection, accelerates time-to-market across all generations of high-speed serial and optical designs

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the new Infiniium UXR-Series of oscilloscopes, with models ranging from 13 to 110 GHz of true analog bandwidth, offering industry leading signal integrity, and investment protection that meets the needs of technology advancements today and tomorrow.

Keysight’s new Infiniium UXR-Series enables high-speed serial and optical designers, focused on current and next generation technologies, to quickly create comprehensive designs with higher margins, thereby reducing time to market of their innovation. Superior performance levels, combined with a wide selection of bandwidth choices, make the Infiniium UXR-series the ideal solution for engineers and designers working with any generation of DDR, USB, PCIe or other serial technologies, as well as PAM4, 5G, radar, satellite communications, and optical designs.

“Today’s electronic and communications systems have become more complex requiring next generation test and measurement,” said Jessy Cavazos, Industry Director, Test & Measurement, Frost & Sullivan. “Keysight’s deep heritage and extensive expertise in test and measurement is clearly reflected in the new UXR series of oscilloscopes, which deliver next generation innovations to address the rapidly evolving measurement and compliance needs in the high-speed digital, terabit and optical research, 5G, RF, and aerospace and defense markets.”

Keysight’s new Infiniium UXR-Series delivers a low noise floor and high vertical resolution to ensure measurements are not impacted by oscilloscope noise and signals are represented accurately. As a result, eye diagrams are significantly more open, and true margins and performance can be determined.

Keysight Infiniium UXR-Series 13 to 110 GHz oscilloscope models enable designers to accelerate time to market of their innovation, with:

10-bit vertical resolution and industry leading signal integrity for superior effective number of bits (ENOB), leading to faster compliance testing with higher margins;

sampling rates of 256 GSa/s per channel on 40 to 110 GHz models and 128 GSa/s per channel on 13 to 33 GHz models, creating accurate reconstruction of high-speed signals;

up to four full-bandwidth channels with less than 35 fs (rms) of inter-channel intrinsic jitter providing accurate timing and skew measurements;

an optional full factory grade self-calibration module which ensures ongoing measurement accuracy while reducing the need to take the unit out of service,

a chipset based on a Keysight-proprietary Indium Phosphide (InP) process that enables exceptionally wide bandwidth and extremely low noise floor.

Keysight also announced two additional solutions that, when paired with the company’s Infiniium UXR-Series oscilloscopes, offer a full end-to-end solution from stimulus to analysis for PAM4 and 400G, 600G, as well as terabit coherent optical interconnect designs. These solutions include:

N4391B Optical Modulation Analyzer (OMA) – a compact, real-time oscilloscope-based OMA designed specifically for complex optical data transmission and terabit measurement challenges.

M8194A 120 GSa/s arbitrary waveform generator (AWG) – Keysight’s fastest AWG delivers a new level of stimulus performance for generating challenging formats such as 64 GBaud 64QAM (quadrature amplitude modulation) and other wideband modulation schemes.

“High-speed serial and optical technologies are continually pushing speed and performance boundaries as the development of terabit and 5th generation serial technologies accelerate,” said Dave Cipriani, Keysight Vice President, Digital and Photonics Center of Excellence. “The expanded UXR oscilloscope series, the UXR-based OMA, and Keysight’s fastest AWG, collectively offer high-speed designers an unprecedented end-to-end solution to rapidly advance their technology development today, while providing investment protection into the future.”

Additional Information

More information about the Keysight Infiniium UXR Series real-time oscilloscopes is available at www.keysight.com/find/UXR.

Images are available at www.keysight.com/find/UXR-images.

More information about the Keysight N4391B OMA is available at www.keysight.com/find/oma_backgrounder.

More information about the Keysight M8194A AWG is available at www.keysight.com/find/awg_backgrounder.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

