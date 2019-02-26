Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
Keysight Technologies : Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

02/26/2019

Award received for Keysight’s 5G PROPSIM Channel Emulation Solution

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company received the Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award for its PROPSIM F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution at the Global TD-LTE Initiative (GTI) event in Barcelona, Spain on February 22.

The Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award recognizes the contributions of mobile operators, manufacturers, and suppliers to increase mobile usage, enhance the user experience and help expand business opportunities. It is designed to capture breakthrough technology enhancements in the mobile ecosystem. The event attracted high-level representatives from global operators, industry partners and organizations. Founded in 2012, the GTI Awards program aims to acknowledge achievements and success of industry players in 5G development across a wide range of market segments.

"Keysight is honored to be recognized for our innovative 5G test solutions,” stated Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of Keysight's wireless test group, who accepted the award on behalf of Keysight. “In order to enable our customers’ deployment of this technology, we developed a 5G NR-ready channel emulation solution that offers the widest signal bandwidth, the highest number of fading channels, and delivers end-to-end realistic, repeatable real-world performance testing in the lab – a first in the market.”

The PROPSIM F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution – the industry's first 5G New Radio (NR) channel emulation solution, integrates seamlessly with Keysight's end-to-end network emulation portfolio to address the device workflow from R&D to design validation to manufacturing. This enables users to validate protocol layers and radio frequency (RF) performance of a 5G NR device, as well as gain access to key performance indicators for beam management, data throughput and stability under 5G fading channel conditions.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
