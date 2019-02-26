Keysight Technologies : Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company
received the Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award for its PROPSIM
F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution at the Global TD-LTE Initiative
(GTI) event in Barcelona, Spain on February 22.
The Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology Award recognizes the
contributions of mobile operators, manufacturers, and suppliers to
increase mobile usage, enhance the user experience and help expand
business opportunities. It is designed to capture breakthrough
technology enhancements in the mobile ecosystem. The event attracted
high-level representatives from global operators, industry partners and
organizations. Founded in 2012, the GTI Awards program aims to
acknowledge achievements and success of industry players in 5G
development across a wide range of market segments.
"Keysight is honored to be recognized for our innovative 5G test
solutions,” stated Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager
of Keysight's wireless test group, who accepted the award on behalf of
Keysight. “In order to enable our customers’ deployment of this
technology, we developed a 5G NR-ready channel emulation solution that
offers the widest signal bandwidth, the highest number of fading
channels, and delivers end-to-end realistic, repeatable real-world
performance testing in the lab – a first in the market.”
The PROPSIM F64 5G Channel Emulation Solution – the industry's first 5G
New Radio (NR) channel emulation solution, integrates seamlessly with
Keysight's end-to-end network emulation portfolio to address the device
workflow from R&D to design validation to manufacturing. This enables
users to validate protocol layers and radio frequency (RF) performance
of a 5G NR device, as well as gain access to key performance indicators
for beam management, data throughput and stability under 5G fading
channel conditions.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190226005825/en/