Keysight Technologies : and MediaTek Demonstrate 5G NR Data Call Using Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with Integrated Baseband

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions key to successful
demonstration of enhanced mobile broadband applications using MediaTek’s
Helio M70
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the
industry’s first successful demonstration of a 5G New Radio (NR) IP data
transfer call using MediaTek’s Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with
integrated baseband.
The demonstration used MediaTek’s
multi-mode modem Helio M70 and Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution
to achieve the theoretical maximal throughput rate over 100MHz NR
bandwidth, for both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes.
These high-level data rates are needed to deliver enhanced Mobile
Broadband (eMBB) for applications such as virtual reality, augmented
reality, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.
“MediaTek’s active development of 5G technology is bringing reliable and
fast broadband to consumers around the world,” said JS Pan, general
manager at MediaTek. “The joint demonstration with Keysight highlights
another pivotal step forward for the rollout of 5G. Device manufacturers
working with us can integrate multi-mode modems into their designs and
accelerate the delivery of 5G NR mobile devices to the market.”
Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions leverage the company’s UXM
5G Wireless Test Platform to support mobile device verification and
certification across radio frequency (RF), radio resource management
(RRM) and protocol. This compact solution addresses the entire device
development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing.
MediaTek’s Helio M70, compliant to the latest 3GPP Rel-15 standards, is
currently the industry’s only 5G modem with LTE and 5G dual connectivity
(EN-DC) and multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity
generation from 2G to 5G. Helio M70 is designed to meet essential
carrier features like HPUE support.
“Keysight is enabling global mobile ecosystems to accelerate 5G
deployment,” said Steve Yan, Vice President and General Manager of
Greater China at Keysight Technologies. “By establishing the 5G NR data
call using a multi-mode modem, we’re illustrating Keysight’s ability to
support customers targeting early rollout of exciting new use cases that
rely on wireless broadband data transfer speeds.”
The two companies initiated their collaboration to accelerate
5G technology development more than two years ago. Keysight’s 5G
Protocol R&D Toolset, part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network
emulation solutions, has enabled MediaTek to perform Layer 2 and Layer 3
protocol development, pre-silicon deployment, and full stack chipset
validation across both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies. In December
2018, Keysight announced that MediaTek selected Keysight’s
5G virtual drive testing (VDT) Toolset for emulating real-world
radio frequency network conditions in a laboratory environment, further
broadening the scope of the two companies’ collaboration.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable
the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the
physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow
from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment,
and optimization. Keysight offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling
the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices,
base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour
scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is
available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.
