Keysight Technologies : and MediaTek Demonstrate 5G NR Data Call Using Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with Integrated Baseband

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions key to successful demonstration of enhanced mobile broadband applications using MediaTek’s Helio M70

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, today announced the industry’s first successful demonstration of a 5G New Radio (NR) IP data transfer call using MediaTek’s Helio M70 Multi-Mode Modem with integrated baseband.

The demonstration used MediaTek’s multi-mode modem Helio M70 and Keysight’s 5G network emulation solution to achieve the theoretical maximal throughput rate over 100MHz NR bandwidth, for both Non-Standalone (NSA) and Standalone (SA) modes. These high-level data rates are needed to deliver enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB) for applications such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and ultra-high-definition video streaming.

“MediaTek’s active development of 5G technology is bringing reliable and fast broadband to consumers around the world,” said JS Pan, general manager at MediaTek. “The joint demonstration with Keysight highlights another pivotal step forward for the rollout of 5G. Device manufacturers working with us can integrate multi-mode modems into their designs and accelerate the delivery of 5G NR mobile devices to the market.”

Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions leverage the company’s UXM 5G Wireless Test Platform to support mobile device verification and certification across radio frequency (RF), radio resource management (RRM) and protocol. This compact solution addresses the entire device development workflow from early design to acceptance and manufacturing. MediaTek’s Helio M70, compliant to the latest 3GPP Rel-15 standards, is currently the industry’s only 5G modem with LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) and multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G. Helio M70 is designed to meet essential carrier features like HPUE support.

“Keysight is enabling global mobile ecosystems to accelerate 5G deployment,” said Steve Yan, Vice President and General Manager of Greater China at Keysight Technologies. “By establishing the 5G NR data call using a multi-mode modem, we’re illustrating Keysight’s ability to support customers targeting early rollout of exciting new use cases that rely on wireless broadband data transfer speeds.”

The two companies initiated their collaboration to accelerate 5G technology development more than two years ago. Keysight’s 5G Protocol R&D Toolset, part of Keysight’s suite of 5G network emulation solutions, has enabled MediaTek to perform Layer 2 and Layer 3 protocol development, pre-silicon deployment, and full stack chipset validation across both sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies. In December 2018, Keysight announced that MediaTek selected Keysight’s 5G virtual drive testing (VDT) Toolset for emulating real-world radio frequency network conditions in a laboratory environment, further broadening the scope of the two companies’ collaboration.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end design and test solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from the physical layer to the application layer and across the entire workflow from simulation, design, and verification to manufacturing, deployment, and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards, enabling the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at www.keysight.com/find/5G.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

