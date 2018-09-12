Keysight Technologies : and Motorola Mobility Collaborate to Accelerate Delivery of First mmWave 5G New Radio Devices

5G NR end-to-end test solutions enable the device ecosystem to simplify
workflows, share insights, and speed time to market
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today a
collaboration with Motorola
Mobility LLC, a subsidiary of Lenovo. The collaboration accelerates
delivery of the first mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) devices using Keysight’s 5G
network emulation solutions for early
5G chipset prototyping, development, and device design validation.
5G technology brings significant device development challenges including
new mmWave frequencies, beamforming and sophisticated radio frequency
front-end design in a compact package. Device manufacturers, such as
Motorola Mobility, benefit from collaborating with Keysight, a proven 5G
partner, to provide the depth of technology, solutions and global
support required to transition into an accelerated and intense
development phase.
“We are very pleased to be working with Motorola Mobility to help them
bring their latest 5G devices to market faster,” said Scott Bryden, vice
president of wireless device solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Early
engagements with key 5G chipset providers has enabled Keysight to
deliver first-to-market
5G solutions as 5G device design work accelerates.”
Last year, Keysight was first to announce that its suite of 5G network
emulation solutions, including 5G
Protocol R&D and RF
Design Verification Toolsets, support the new 3GPP 5G NR
Non-Standalone standard, enabling the device ecosystem to streamline its
product workflow from early prototyping and development to design
validation and manufacturing. These solutions leverage common
development tools to eliminate siloed data sets and share design
insights gained across each stage of the device lifecycle. As a result,
chipset and device manufacturers can accelerate delivery of new 5G NR
products to market.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional Information
5G protocol R&D toolset is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/5G-Protocol.
5G RF DVT toolset is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/5G-RF.
Images are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/5GNES-images.
A video demonstration of Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions is
available on YouTube.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
and on Facebook,
Google+,
LinkedIn,
Twitter
and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005815/en/