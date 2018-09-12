Log in
News Summary

Keysight Technologies : and Motorola Mobility Collaborate to Accelerate Delivery of First mmWave 5G New Radio Devices

09/12/2018 | 06:12pm CEST

5G NR end-to-end test solutions enable the device ecosystem to simplify workflows, share insights, and speed time to market

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today a collaboration with Motorola Mobility LLC, a subsidiary of Lenovo. The collaboration accelerates delivery of the first mmWave 5G New Radio (NR) devices using Keysight’s 5G network emulation solutions for early 5G chipset prototyping, development, and device design validation.

5G technology brings significant device development challenges including new mmWave frequencies, beamforming and sophisticated radio frequency front-end design in a compact package. Device manufacturers, such as Motorola Mobility, benefit from collaborating with Keysight, a proven 5G partner, to provide the depth of technology, solutions and global support required to transition into an accelerated and intense development phase.

“We are very pleased to be working with Motorola Mobility to help them bring their latest 5G devices to market faster,” said Scott Bryden, vice president of wireless device solutions at Keysight Technologies. “Early engagements with key 5G chipset providers has enabled Keysight to deliver first-to-market 5G solutions as 5G device design work accelerates.”

Last year, Keysight was first to announce that its suite of 5G network emulation solutions, including 5G Protocol R&D and RF Design Verification Toolsets, support the new 3GPP 5G NR Non-Standalone standard, enabling the device ecosystem to streamline its product workflow from early prototyping and development to design validation and manufacturing. These solutions leverage common development tools to eliminate siloed data sets and share design insights gained across each stage of the device lifecycle. As a result, chipset and device manufacturers can accelerate delivery of new 5G NR products to market.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional Information

5G protocol R&D toolset is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/5G-Protocol.

5G RF DVT toolset is available at https://www.keysight.com/find/5G-RF.

Images are available at https://www.keysight.com/find/5GNES-images.

A video demonstration of Keysight's 5G network emulation solutions is available on YouTube.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
