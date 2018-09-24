Keysight Technologies : rsquo; 5G Test Solutions Enable DT&C to Establish Korea’s First 5G NR Regulatory System

Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solutions allow leading Korean test
house to offer early and comprehensive access to OTA testing
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company
has been selected by DT&C,
a Korea-based company that offers test certification services, to
establish the country’s first 5G new radio (NR) Regulatory System using Keysight’s
industry-leading 5G test solutions.
Left to right: Sun-Woo Lee, global account manager, Samsung; Harvey Sung, managing director, DT&C; Charlie Park, Chairman, DT&C; Satish Dhanasekaran, vice president, Keysight; Chie Ju, vice president, Keysight; Geunki Son, director, DT&C (Photo: Business Wire)
Early access to Keysight’s proven 5G test solutions enables DT&C to
deliver 5G testing and verification services to the Korean mobile device
ecosystem. Keysight offers end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) testing
capabilities by combining its network emulation solutions with
customizable chambers for radiated testing. These solutions allow DT&C
to address regulatory radio frequency (RF) testing of 5G mobile devices
across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies in both conducted and radiated
test environments.
“Keysight’s proven 5G NR test solutions that support the latest industry
standards have enabled us to establish Korea’s first 5G NR regulatory
system,” said Charlie Park, Chairman of DT&C.
Keysight partnered early with industry-leading chipset and device makers
to launch 5G NR-ready end-to-end test and measurement solutions. This
enables the global mobile ecosystems to accelerate 5G product design
development and validation across the entire workflow – from early
design, to test and manufacturing. Keysight was first to launch a 5G
radio frequency (RF) design validation test solution – Keysight’s
5G RF DVT Toolset – which supports the latest 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR)
Release 15 specifications, including beamforming and beam management
across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.
“We are excited to support DT&C with early access to end-to-end 5G test
solutions that will help the Korean device ecosystem accelerate the
development of new 5G designs,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president
and general manager of the Wireless Test business at Keysight
Technologies.
About Keysight in 5G
Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end test and measurement solutions
enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development
from Layer 1 to 7 and across the entire workflow from simulation,
verification, manufacturing, deployment and optimization. Keysight
offers common software
and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards which
enable the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets,
devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate massive
subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's
5G solutions is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/solutions/5g.html.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at https://www.keysight.com.
