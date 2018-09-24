Keysight Technologies : rsquo; 5G Test Solutions Enable DT&C to Establish Korea’s First 5G NR Regulatory System

Keysight’s 5G NR network emulation solutions allow leading Korean test house to offer early and comprehensive access to OTA testing

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company has been selected by DT&C, a Korea-based company that offers test certification services, to establish the country’s first 5G new radio (NR) Regulatory System using Keysight’s industry-leading 5G test solutions.

Early access to Keysight’s proven 5G test solutions enables DT&C to deliver 5G testing and verification services to the Korean mobile device ecosystem. Keysight offers end-to-end over-the-air (OTA) testing capabilities by combining its network emulation solutions with customizable chambers for radiated testing. These solutions allow DT&C to address regulatory radio frequency (RF) testing of 5G mobile devices across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies in both conducted and radiated test environments.

“Keysight’s proven 5G NR test solutions that support the latest industry standards have enabled us to establish Korea’s first 5G NR regulatory system,” said Charlie Park, Chairman of DT&C.

Keysight partnered early with industry-leading chipset and device makers to launch 5G NR-ready end-to-end test and measurement solutions. This enables the global mobile ecosystems to accelerate 5G product design development and validation across the entire workflow – from early design, to test and manufacturing. Keysight was first to launch a 5G radio frequency (RF) design validation test solution – Keysight’s 5G RF DVT Toolset – which supports the latest 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) Release 15 specifications, including beamforming and beam management across sub-6GHz and mmWave frequencies.

“We are excited to support DT&C with early access to end-to-end 5G test solutions that will help the Korean device ecosystem accelerate the development of new 5G designs,” said Kailash Narayanan, vice president and general manager of the Wireless Test business at Keysight Technologies.

About Keysight in 5G

Keysight’s industry-first 5G end-to-end test and measurement solutions enable the mobile industry to accelerate 5G product design development from Layer 1 to 7 and across the entire workflow from simulation, verification, manufacturing, deployment and optimization. Keysight offers common software and hardware platforms compliant to the latest 3GPP standards which enable the ecosystem to quickly and accurately validate 5G chipsets, devices, base stations and networks, as well as emulate massive subscriber behaviour scenarios. Additional information about Keysight's 5G solutions is available at https://www.keysight.com/us/en/solutions/5g.html.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at https://www.keysight.com.

