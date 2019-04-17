Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies Inc    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC

(KEYS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keysight Technologies : rsquo; V2X Test Solution Earns OmniAir Certification

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 02:01pm EDT

Certification ensures vehicular communication devices and associated software pass global industry requirements for interoperability and compliance

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test solution (E6953A DSRC V2X) has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) status from the OmniAir Consortium®, the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification for intelligent transportation systems (ITS), tolling and connected vehicles.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190417005653/en/

Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers are actively investing in V2X technology to improve the safety and efficiency of automobiles and for connected car applications.

Keysight’s E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution provides automotive OEM manufacturers and suppliers with confidence that their devices and software will pass global industry requirements for interoperability and compliance with current standards and regulations.

OmniAir has certified Keysight’s V2X Test Solution to validate physical layer (PHY) and protocol conformance in V2X based on OmniAir Consortium’s DSRC test specifications. Keysight’s E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution enables full test automation of OmniAir Consortium WAVE-DSRC test cases based upon standards SAE J2945/1, IEEE 802.11p, IEEE 1609.2, IEEE 1609.3, and IEEE 1609.4.

“OmniAir is proud to partner with companies like Keysight Technologies, whose world-class capabilities and expertise will help to advance OmniAir’s V2X testing and certification programs,” said Jason Conley, Executive Director at OmniAir.

“As a long-time OmniAir member and contributor to the testing program, Keysight is pleased to be OmniAir qualified for DSRC,” said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. “Keysight will continue to work with OmniAir, and other industry leaders, on similar solutions for the emerging V2X standard.”

Using Keysight’s E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution, Bureau Veritas Korea (BV Korea) earned OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory status (OATL). This status enables BV Korea to offer OmniAir Certification services to the growing ecosystem of V2X designers and manufacturers.

“We are confident that V2X technology in the automotive industry will become globally widespread complying to technical certification provided by companies such as Bureau Veritas Korea,” stated Todd Kwak, general lab manager, at Bureau Veritas Korea. “We look forward to a strong partnership between Bureau Veritas Korea and Keysight for OmniAir V2X certification.”

“We are proud that Bureau Veritas Korea selected Keysight’s DSRC V2X Test System for their certification program,” stated Jun Chie, vice president of Asia Pacific sales at Keysight Technologies. “Working together, Bureau Veritas Korea and Keysight will play a key part in the rollout of V2X services.”

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
02:13pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; V2X Test Solution Earns OmniAir Certification mor..
PU
02:01pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : rsquo; V2X Test Solution Earns OmniAir Certification
BU
04/15KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerates Global Certification of 5G Devices with 5G N..
PU
04/15KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Accelerates Global Certification of 5G Devices with 5G N..
BU
04/15KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2019 Security Report..
PU
04/15KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2019 Security Report..
BU
04/10KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Provides 5G NR Mobile Device Conformance Test Solutions ..
PU
04/10KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Provides 5G NR Mobile Device Conformance Test Solutions ..
BU
04/10Tech in driver's seat as S&P 500 flirts with record
RE
04/09KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Telia Collaborate to Accelerate Commercial 5G NR Deploym..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 4 261 M
EBIT 2019 864 M
Net income 2019 505 M
Debt 2019 1 045 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 32,26
P/E ratio 2020 26,65
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 3,59x
Capitalization 17 017 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 95,0 $
Spread / Average Target 4,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC45.81%17 017
SMC CORP41.30%27 415
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL31.61%18 186
COGNEX CORPORATION44.76%9 593
SHIMADZU CORPORATION52.41%8 434
MKS INSTRUMENTS, INC.54.81%5 424
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About