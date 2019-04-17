Keysight Technologies : rsquo; V2X Test Solution Earns OmniAir Certification

Certification ensures vehicular communication devices and associated software pass global industry requirements for interoperability and compliance

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced that the company’s vehicle-to-everything (V2X) test solution (E6953A DSRC V2X) has earned OmniAir Qualified Test Equipment (OQTE) status from the OmniAir Consortium®, the leading industry association promoting interoperability and certification for intelligent transportation systems (ITS), tolling and connected vehicles.

Automotive manufacturers and their suppliers are actively investing in V2X technology to improve the safety and efficiency of automobiles and for connected car applications.

Keysight’s E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution provides automotive OEM manufacturers and suppliers with confidence that their devices and software will pass global industry requirements for interoperability and compliance with current standards and regulations.

OmniAir has certified Keysight’s V2X Test Solution to validate physical layer (PHY) and protocol conformance in V2X based on OmniAir Consortium’s DSRC test specifications. Keysight’s E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution enables full test automation of OmniAir Consortium WAVE-DSRC test cases based upon standards SAE J2945/1, IEEE 802.11p, IEEE 1609.2, IEEE 1609.3, and IEEE 1609.4.

“OmniAir is proud to partner with companies like Keysight Technologies, whose world-class capabilities and expertise will help to advance OmniAir’s V2X testing and certification programs,” said Jason Conley, Executive Director at OmniAir.

“As a long-time OmniAir member and contributor to the testing program, Keysight is pleased to be OmniAir qualified for DSRC,” said Siegfried Gross, vice president and general manager of Keysight's Automotive and Energy Solutions business unit. “Keysight will continue to work with OmniAir, and other industry leaders, on similar solutions for the emerging V2X standard.”

Using Keysight’s E6953A DSRC V2X Test Solution, Bureau Veritas Korea (BV Korea) earned OmniAir Authorized Test Laboratory status (OATL). This status enables BV Korea to offer OmniAir Certification services to the growing ecosystem of V2X designers and manufacturers.

“We are confident that V2X technology in the automotive industry will become globally widespread complying to technical certification provided by companies such as Bureau Veritas Korea,” stated Todd Kwak, general lab manager, at Bureau Veritas Korea. “We look forward to a strong partnership between Bureau Veritas Korea and Keysight for OmniAir V2X certification.”

“We are proud that Bureau Veritas Korea selected Keysight’s DSRC V2X Test System for their certification program,” stated Jun Chie, vice president of Asia Pacific sales at Keysight Technologies. “Working together, Bureau Veritas Korea and Keysight will play a key part in the rollout of V2X services.”

