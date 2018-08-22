Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Keysight Technologies : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

08/22/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community.

Event:   Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
Presenter: Neil Dougherty, senior vice president and chief financial officer
Location: New York, New York
Time: Wednesday, September 5 at 12:45 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event and archived at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 810 M
EBIT 2018 728 M
Net income 2018 333 M
Debt 2018 1 065 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,01
P/E ratio 2019 25,36
EV / Sales 2018 3,26x
EV / Sales 2019 3,00x
Capitalization 11 358 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,1 $
Spread / Average Target 7,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC45.29%11 358
SMC CORP-21.02%22 737
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-8.82%14 222
COGNEX CORPORATION-14.27%9 157
SHIMADZU CORPORATION17.32%8 188
RENISHAW PLC1.72%4 996
