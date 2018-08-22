Keysight Technologies : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today participation in the following upcoming event with the financial community.

Event: Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference Presenter: Neil Dougherty, senior vice president and chief financial officer Location: New York, New York Time: Wednesday, September 5 at 12:45 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event and archived at investor.keysight.com.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Source: IR-KEYS

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180822005432/en/