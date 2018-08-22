Keysight Technologies : to Present at Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world, announced today
participation in the following upcoming event with the financial
community.
|
Event:
|
|
Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
|
Presenter:
|
|
Neil Dougherty, senior vice president and chief financial officer
|
Location:
|
|
New York, New York
|
Time:
|
|
Wednesday, September 5 at 12:45 p.m. ET
A live audio webcast will be available the day of the event and archived
at investor.keysight.com.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
