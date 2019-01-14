Keysight Technologies : to Showcase High-Speed Digital System Design Solutions at DesignCon 2019

Keysight Technologies, Inc.:
What: Keysight’s technical experts and application engineers will
demonstrate advanced design and test solutions developed to address
today’s most difficult high-speed digital measurement challenges at DesignCon
2019, including the Infiniium
UXR-Series of oscilloscopes - the first series of real-time
oscilloscopes with models ranging from 13 to 110 GHz of true analog
bandwidth. Keysight will also demonstrate:
Keysight
High-Speed Computing Interface Solutions
-
Double Data Rate (DDR) 5 Design and Test
-
provides complete integrated workflow for a total solution
approach to DDR5 design, simulation and transmitter/receiver test
-
ensures complete Joint Electron Device Engineering Council (JEDEC)
test coverage of transmitter and receiver designs for best
performance and reliability at DDR5 speeds
-
delivers greater insight to system’s behavior and the root cause
of any issues with a new probe for easy signal access
-
Peripheral Component Interconnect Express (PCIe) 5.0 Test
-
ensures signal quality of PCIe 5.0 transmitters at 32
gigatransfers per second (GT/s) speed
-
provides protocol awareness at 32 GT/s to ensure robust PCIe 5.0
receiver designs
Keysight
Data Center Connectivity Solutions
-
400GE Test and Network Validation
-
provides precise Transmitter Dispersion Eye Closure Quaternary
(TDECQ) measurements to ensure quality of PAM4 optical transmitter
communication
-
ensures quality, compatibility, and interoperability of new
transceiver technology when tested to comply with industry
specifications before insertion in the network
-
provides test automation to reduce test time and cost of
transceivers
-
validates traffic loading to address bandwidth requirements and
meet performance, quality, and conformance needs
-
Signal and Power Integrity Design and Test
-
offers insight into the transmission of digital data to ensure
signal integrity and precision of 400G measurements
-
provides power integrity analysis and ensures low measurement
system noise for designing, measuring, and analyzing power
distribution networks (PDN)
Keysight
Consumer Electronic Solutions
-
High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) Design and Test
-
provides complete HDMI 2.1 source/sink test solution with a wide
range of test patterns to ensure signal quality of designs at 48
Gb/s
Keysight
Design and Test Software Solutions
-
PathWave Design & Test Software
-
provides a design and test software platform for agile and
connected engineering workflows
-
accelerates and connects product development workflow - from
design and simulation to prototype and test, to manufacturing
-
automates test plans to reduce setup, simulation, and measurement
time
Keysight
Services
-
KeysightCare
-
provides the industry’s first cloud-based customer experience with
dedicated, proactive support through a single point of contact for
instruments, software, and solutions
-
improves time to market and reduces costly unplanned downtime and
project delays through proactive engagement, faster response
times, access to specialized experts, and time to resolution
|
When:
|
|
|
January 29th – 31st, 2019
|
Where:
|
|
|
Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA
|
|
|
|
Keysight Booth
725
|
Media Activities:
|
|
|
Contact Geri LaCombe
to schedule media briefings and solution demonstrations
|
|
|
|
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal
year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news
