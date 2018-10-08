Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions in Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Cars, Electronics, and Power Efficiency at ATE 2018 Novi

Log in
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS)

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS)
10/08/2018 | 05:01pm CEST

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At the Automotive Testing Expo 2018/Novi, Michigan, USA, Keysight Technologies will offer demonstrations of e-mobility, autonomous driving, connected car, and automotive electronic test solutions to accelerate innovation and enable customers to design and manufacture products faster.

On display will be:

Keysight E-Mobility Solutions

  • Test control and management systems for the entire development and production process of an energy storage device.
  • Modular test environment for electric vehicles (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) charging systems from mobile use to comprehensive applications in the laboratory.

Keysight Autonomous Driving Solutions

  • Automotive radar testing solution performs analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for legacy 24 GHz, and new 77 GHz and 79 GHz bands.
  • Radar target simulator provides a fast, accurate and reliable test solution for product test engineers that balances throughput and quality, and enables design and verification engineers to quickly validate the performance of their radar products.

Keysight Connected Car Solutions

  • Automotive Ethernet solutions testing waveform, distortion, jitter and droop for BroadR-Reach V3.2, 100Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bw) and 1000Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bp) designs across transmit, harness, connector, and receiver.
  • Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) solutions covering functional, protocol, certification, and RF Test across various instrument platforms designed to enhance R&D work flows, design verification, and manufacturing test.

Keysight Automotive Electronics

  • Fully-automated board manufacturing test solutions to reduce the risk of electrostatic discharge (ESD) shocks and damage to sensitive automotive printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), providing cost and space savings.
  • Relationships with multiple authorized distributors who carry a wide variety of benchtop, modular, and field instruments. Keysight’s distribution networks allow for quick delivery of products, while providing training and services.
 

When:

October 23-25, 2018
 

Where:

Novi, MI, USA; Stand 2008
 

Learn more about Keysight Automotive Solutions: www.keysight.com/find/automotive.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.


© Business Wire 2018
