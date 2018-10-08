Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions in Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Cars, Electronics, and Power Efficiency at ATE 2018 Novi

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):
What: At the Automotive
Testing Expo 2018/Novi, Michigan, USA, Keysight Technologies will
offer demonstrations of e-mobility, autonomous driving, connected car,
and automotive electronic test solutions to accelerate innovation and
enable customers to design and manufacture products faster.
On display will be:
Keysight
E-Mobility Solutions
-
Test control and management systems for the entire development and
production process of an energy storage device.
-
Modular test environment for electric vehicles (EV) and electric
vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) charging systems from mobile use to
comprehensive applications in the laboratory.
Keysight
Autonomous Driving Solutions
-
Automotive radar testing solution performs analysis and generation of
automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for legacy 24
GHz, and new 77 GHz and 79 GHz bands.
-
Radar target simulator provides a fast, accurate and reliable test
solution for product test engineers that balances throughput and
quality, and enables design and verification engineers to quickly
validate the performance of their radar products.
Keysight
Connected Car Solutions
-
Automotive Ethernet solutions testing waveform, distortion, jitter and
droop for BroadR-Reach V3.2, 100Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bw) and 1000Base-T1
(IEEE 802.3bp) designs across transmit, harness, connector, and
receiver.
-
Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and cellular
vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) solutions covering functional, protocol,
certification, and RF Test across various instrument platforms
designed to enhance R&D work flows, design verification, and
manufacturing test.
Keysight
Automotive Electronics
-
Fully-automated board manufacturing test solutions to reduce the risk
of electrostatic discharge (ESD) shocks and damage to sensitive
automotive printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), providing cost
and space savings.
-
Relationships with multiple authorized distributors who carry a wide
variety of benchtop, modular, and field instruments. Keysight’s
distribution networks allow for quick delivery of products, while
providing training and services.
When:
October 23-25, 2018
|
Where:
Novi, MI, USA; Stand 2008
Learn more about Keysight Automotive Solutions: www.keysight.com/find/automotive.
About Keysight Technologies
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company
that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate
innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions
optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at
a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype
validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud
environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem,
aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general
electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal
year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network
test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the
newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news
