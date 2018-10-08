Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions in Autonomous Vehicles, Connected Cars, Electronics, and Power Efficiency at ATE 2018 Novi

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS):

What: At the Automotive Testing Expo 2018/Novi, Michigan, USA, Keysight Technologies will offer demonstrations of e-mobility, autonomous driving, connected car, and automotive electronic test solutions to accelerate innovation and enable customers to design and manufacture products faster.

On display will be:

Keysight E-Mobility Solutions

Test control and management systems for the entire development and production process of an energy storage device.

Modular test environment for electric vehicles (EV) and electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE) charging systems from mobile use to comprehensive applications in the laboratory.

Keysight Autonomous Driving Solutions

Automotive radar testing solution performs analysis and generation of automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for legacy 24 GHz, and new 77 GHz and 79 GHz bands.

Radar target simulator provides a fast, accurate and reliable test solution for product test engineers that balances throughput and quality, and enables design and verification engineers to quickly validate the performance of their radar products.

Keysight Connected Car Solutions

Automotive Ethernet solutions testing waveform, distortion, jitter and droop for BroadR-Reach V3.2, 100Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bw) and 1000Base-T1 (IEEE 802.3bp) designs across transmit, harness, connector, and receiver.

Dedicated short-range communications (DSRC) and cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) solutions covering functional, protocol, certification, and RF Test across various instrument platforms designed to enhance R&D work flows, design verification, and manufacturing test.

Keysight Automotive Electronics

Fully-automated board manufacturing test solutions to reduce the risk of electrostatic discharge (ESD) shocks and damage to sensitive automotive printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), providing cost and space savings.

Relationships with multiple authorized distributors who carry a wide variety of benchtop, modular, and field instruments. Keysight’s distribution networks allow for quick delivery of products, while providing training and services.

When: October 23-25, 2018 Where: Novi, MI, USA; Stand 2008

Learn more about Keysight Automotive Solutions: www.keysight.com/find/automotive.

