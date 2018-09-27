Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Keysight Technologies Inc    KEYS

KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC (KEYS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate Electronic Innovation at electronica 2018 more+

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 05:42pm CEST

Bulletin

What:

At electronica 2018, Keysight will demonstrate a wide range of new test and measurement products and solutions, hardware and software, plus comprehensive services, that accelerate innovation in automotive, industrial and communications markets.

On display at the Keysight stand will be:

Keysight Radio Frequency and High-Speed Digital Solutions

Keysight IoT Testing Solutions

  • Mission critical IoT test solutions for cost-effective over-the-air signaling covering test parameters that ensure device quality.
  • Bench oscilloscopes that offer a complete hardware and software solution for embedded, automotive, power and other applications with a consistent interface across the range.

Keysight Solutions for E-Mobility

Keysight Software and Services

  • PathWave is the first design and test software platform created to accelerate workflow by connecting every step in the product development path - from design and simulation, to prototype and test, to manufacturing - connected and integrated.
  • Power electronics design tools that offer a common design flow for designers of power electronics such as power converts and switching power supplies to predict their behavior and generate a reliable design.

When:

November 13th - 16th, 2018

Where:

Munich, Germany, Hall A3 Booth 506

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Media Contact:

Beth Hespe
Keysight Technologies
Global Media and Analyst Relations
609-994-7442
beth.hespe@keysight.com

Disclaimer

Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 15:41:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
05:42pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate Electronic Innova..
PU
05:02pKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate Electronic Innova..
BU
09/26KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Visibility into Netw..
PU
09/26KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Visibility into Netw..
BU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with New High Frequen..
PU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces 5G Base Station Manufacturing Test Solution A..
PU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES' : 5G Test Solutions Enable DT&C to Establish Korea's Firs..
AQ
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with New High Frequen..
BU
09/25KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES : Introduces 5G Base Station Manufacturing Test Solution A..
BU
09/24KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES' : 5G Test Solutions Enable DT&C to Establish Korea’..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/20Interactive Brokers - U.S. Telecom Stocks Surge As 5G Ambitions Intensify 
08/22Keysight Technologies Inc. 2018 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/22PREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/22/2018) 
08/22Deutsche Bank raises Keysight Tech's target after earnings 
08/21Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS) CEO Ron Nersesian on Q3 2018 Results - Ear.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 879 M
EBIT 2018 734 M
Net income 2018 391 M
Debt 2018 1 192 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 32,56
P/E ratio 2019 26,46
EV / Sales 2018 3,44x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 12 166 M
Chart KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Duration : Period :
Keysight Technologies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 73,9 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ronald S. Nersesian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul N. Clark Non-Executive Chairman
Neil P. Dougherty Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jay A. Alexander Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James G. Cullen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC56.13%12 166
SMC CORP-19.85%22 022
METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL-1.54%15 385
COGNEX CORPORATION-6.74%9 968
SHIMADZU CORPORATION38.63%9 239
RENISHAW PLC-6.99%4 642
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.