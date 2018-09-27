Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate Electronic Innovation at electronica 2018 more+

Bulletin
About Keysight Technologies
|
What:
|
At electronica 2018, Keysight will demonstrate a wide range of new test and measurement products and solutions, hardware and software, plus comprehensive services, that accelerate innovation in automotive, industrial and communications markets.
On display at the Keysight stand will be:
Keysight Radio Frequency and High-Speed Digital Solutions
Keysight IoT Testing Solutions
-
Mission critical IoT test solutions for cost-effective over-the-air signaling covering test parameters that ensure device quality.
-
Bench oscilloscopes that offer a complete hardware and software solution for embedded, automotive, power and other applications with a consistent interface across the range.
Keysight Solutions for E-Mobility
Keysight Software and Services
-
PathWave is the first design and test software platform created to accelerate workflow by connecting every step in the product development path - from design and simulation, to prototype and test, to manufacturing - connected and integrated.
-
Power electronics design tools that offer a common design flow for designers of power electronics such as power converts and switching power supplies to predict their behavior and generate a reliable design.
|
When:
|
November 13th - 16th, 2018
|
Where:
|
Munich, Germany, Hall A3 Booth 506
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.
# # #
Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.
Media Contact:
Beth Hespe
Keysight Technologies
Global Media and Analyst Relations
609-994-7442
beth.hespe@keysight.com
Disclaimer
Keysight Technologies Inc. published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 15:41:02 UTC