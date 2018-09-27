Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions that Accelerate Electronic Innovation at electronica 2018 more+

What:

At electronica 2018, Keysight will demonstrate a wide range of new test and measurement products and solutions, hardware and software, plus comprehensive services, that accelerate innovation in automotive, industrial and communications markets. On display at the Keysight stand will be: Keysight Radio Frequency and High-Speed Digital Solutions Keysight IoT Testing Solutions Mission critical IoT test solutions for cost-effective over-the-air signaling covering test parameters that ensure device quality.

Bench oscilloscopes that offer a complete hardware and software solution for embedded, automotive, power and other applications with a consistent interface across the range. Keysight Solutions for E-Mobility Keysight Software and Services PathWave is the first design and test software platform created to accelerate workflow by connecting every step in the product development path - from design and simulation, to prototype and test, to manufacturing - connected and integrated.

Power electronics design tools that offer a common design flow for designers of power electronics such as power converts and switching power supplies to predict their behavior and generate a reliable design.