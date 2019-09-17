Keysight Technologies : to Spotlight Solutions that Master Microwave Complexity at European Microwave Week 2019 more+

Bulletin

What: Microwave technology brings a new set of complex challenges. At European Microwave Week 2019 (EuMW), Keysight will demonstrate a wide range of high frequency test equipment and solutions to help customers master microwave complexities as well as design, simulate, and test with accurate measurement solutions, software, and services.

On display at the Keysight booth will be:



Keysight 5G and Wireless Solutions for Design and Test

FieldFox analyzer - provides frequency coverage up to 26.5 GHz and 100 MHz real-time bandwidth in combination with a phased array antenna. Enables 5G operators to perform accurate measurements for coverage, beamforming verification, and wideband signal monitoring.

5G waveform generation and analysis - combines hardware, software, and measurement expertise to validate 5G base station antennas and components from sub-6 GHz to millimeter wave frequency bands; enabling 5G researchers the ability to explore a wide range of waveforms, frequencies, and bandwidths.

5G mmWave design from circuit to system - provides complete mmWave design flow to extract circuit-based radio-frequency (RF) impairments to perform 5G-compliant baseband verification.

Keysight Automotive Solutions

Automotive radar test - analyzes automotive radar signals across full frequency ranges for legacy 24 GHz and new 77 GHz and 79 GHz bands. Provides scalable analysis bandwidth from 2.5 GHz to > 5 GHz to meet the demands of new mmWave technology tests and standards.

Automotive radar design for designers - improves complex environment modeling for system design and validation with PathWave Design 2020, while integrating critical safety-conscious and complicated scenarios into reliable, leading-edge, automotive radar design.

Keysight Service Solutions

KeysightCare a unique service model that offers design and test engineers dedicated, proactive support for instruments, software, and solutions that enhance their processes, and transform test asset insights into an increased return on investment.

Keysight Internet of Things (IoT) and Education Solutions

Keysight Component Test and Validation Solutions

Keysight Aerospace and Defense Solutions

Electronic warfare (EW) test and evaluation solutions - offers flexible, commercial off-the-shelf solutions for multiport EW threat simulation, wideband analysis, and playback.

Phase noise test system (PNTS) - provides measurements down to kT (-177 dBm/Hz) for designing high-performance aerospace and defense applications, cutting-edge device characterization for 5G, and accurate validation of phase noise performance.

Keysight technology experts are also participating in three main conferences with several papers and hosting a 'Connect with the Experts ' workshop program where attendees can learn about key topics and challenges associated with automotive, 5G, component test, aerospace and defense, as well as software design.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.9B in fiscal year 2018. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

# # #

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news, Keysight blog, and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.