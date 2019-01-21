Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Keystone Investment Trust plc    KIT   GB0004912068

KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC (KIT)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/21 05:58:28 am
1597.5 GBp   +0.31%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keystone Investment Trust : Director/PDMR Shareholding

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 04:49am EST

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Karen Brade
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-executive Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Keystone Investment Trust plc
b) LEI 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary Shares of 50p each
 
GB0004912068
b) Nature of the transaction Dividend re-investment
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£15.90 11
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume As per c) above
e) Date of the transaction 2019-01-11
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST
04:49aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/11KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
01/08KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Annual Financial Report on NSM
PR
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Annual Financial Report
PR
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
2018KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.