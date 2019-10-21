Keystone Investment Trust : Statement re Inside Information

Keystone Investment Trust plc
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information
Keystone Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
21 October 2019