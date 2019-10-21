Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Keystone Investment Trust plc    KIT   GB0004912068

KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(KIT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/21 03:57:48 am
1606.1 GBp   +1.01%
03:53aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
10/16KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
10/11KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keystone Investment Trust : Statement re Inside Information

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/21/2019 | 03:53am EDT

Keystone Investment Trust plc

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

HEADLINE: Statement re Inside Information

Keystone Investment Trust plc (the "Company") confirms that all inside information (as defined in the EU Market Abuse Regulation) which the Directors and the Company may have held has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service.  Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities leading up to the announcement of the annual financial report.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

21 October 2019


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST
03:53aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Statement re Inside Information
PR
10/16KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
10/11KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
10/02KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/30KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/26KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/23KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Director Declaration
PR
09/13KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
09/05KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/28KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group