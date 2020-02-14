Log in
KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST    KIT   GB00BK96BB68

KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST

(KIT)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/14 05:30:00 pm
350.5250 GBp   +1.60%
12:20pKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/11KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Dividend Declaration
PR
02/11KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Statement re Sub-Division of Shares
PU
Keystone Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

02/14/2020 | 12:20pm EST

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 14 February 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 10,750 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 345p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 845,810 ordinary shares held in treasury and 66,748,185 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2020
