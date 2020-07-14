Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Keystone Investment Trust plc    KIT   GB00BK96BB68

KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(KIT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/14 11:35:23 am
254 GBX   +2.42%
11:58aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/10KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/08KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Keystone Investment Trust : Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/14/2020 | 11:58am EDT

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE:  PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 14 July 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 10,840 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 252p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,578,726 ordinary shares held in treasury and 63,015,269 ordinary shares in circulation.  The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST
11:58aKEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/10KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/08KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/03KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
07/01KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/23KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/19KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/17KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06/17KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
06/09KEYSTONE INVESTMENT TRUST : s) in Company
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group