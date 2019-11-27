Keystone Law : Director/PDMR dealings

The board of Keystone announces that on 27 November 2019, the Company was notified that James Knight had sold 250,000 ordinary shares of 0.2 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the capital of the Company, in response to market demand.

This transaction took place on 27 November 2019 and was completed at a price of 500 pence per Ordinary Share. James Knight's interest following the transaction is now in 10,682,127 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 34.2% of the Company's issued share capital.

James Knight has agreed not to sell any further Ordinary Shares until the publication of the Company's results for the year ending 31 January 2020.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

For further information:

Keystone Law Group plc James Knight, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 3319 3700 Ashley Miller, Finance Director www.keystonelaw.co.uk Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited

(Nominated Adviser and Broker) Dominic Morley (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500 Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking) www.panmure.com

Media enquiries:

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name James Knight 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Keystone Law Group plc b) LEI 213800RTARHELL51S215 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary Shares of 0.2 pence each in the capital of the Company

GB00BZ020557 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s): 500 pence

Volume(s): 250,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 27 November 2019 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM (XLON)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification.

Ashley Miller

Company Secretary to Keystone Law Group plc