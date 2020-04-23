Log in
Keystone Law : Final Results briefing - Update

04/23/2020 | 02:23am EDT

23 April 2020

Final Results briefing - Update

Keystone Law, the fast growing, UK Top 100, challenger law firm, confirms it will report its final results for the year ended 31 January 2020 on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 as previously announced.

In the light of restricted travel under current COVID-19 government guidance, the Group will no longer host a face to face sell-side analyst briefing but will instead give the presentation via conference call at 9.30am on the morning of the results.

As usual, the event is for sell-side analysts only. Please contact Buchanan via [email protected]if you would like to receive the appropriate dial in details.

For further information:

Keystone Law Group plc
James Knight, Chief Executive Officer Tel: +44 (0) 20 3319 3700
Ashley Miller, Finance Director www.keystonelaw.co.uk
Panmure Gordon (UK) Limited
(Nominated Adviser and Broker)
Dominic Morley (Corporate Finance) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7886 2500
Erik Anderson (Corporate Broking) www.panmure.com

Media enquiries:

Buchanan
Henry Harrison-Topham / Steph Watson / Hannah Ratcliff Tel: +44 (0) 20 7466 5000
[email protected] www.buchanan.uk.com

Notes to editors

Keystone Law is a UK Top 100, fast growing, profitable and cash generative challenger law firm. Established in 2002, Keystone is one of the first platform models disrupting the traditional law firms operating within the legal services mid-market. Keystone's model permits rapid scalability, enabling the Group to increase the number of revenue generating lawyers more quickly than the traditional model.

As a full service law firm, Keystone delivers conventional legal services across more than 20 service areas and over 50 industry sectors to a client base comprising predominantly of SMEs and private individuals. These services are delivered by over 300 experienced self-employed lawyers who work from their own offices; with no fixed remuneration their fees are calculated with direct reference to the income they generate for the Group. The lawyers are fully supported by the Group's central office team of approximately 40 employees, and are therefore able to focus entirely on business development and the delivery of legal work.

With the head office located in the heart of London's legal district on Chancery Lane, the Group uses its bespoke proprietary software platform to enable Keystone's lawyers to interact with the central office team and each other in an easy and efficient manner, whilst extensive networking and social events engender a strong sense of belonging to the Keystone family. The platform also drives interaction, co-operation and a strong corporate culture across the business.

Keystone joined the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange in November 2017, raising £15 million, under the ticker KEYS. More information can be found at: www.keystonelaw.co.uk/

Disclaimer

Keystone Law Group plc published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 06:22:03 UTC
