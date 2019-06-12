Jacobs : Completes Tender Offer of KeyW Outstanding Shares of Common Stock

DALLAS, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) today announced that through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, Atom Acquisition Sub, Inc., it has successfully completed its previously announced tender offer for all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: KEYW), at a price of $11.25 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest thereon and less any applicable withholding taxes. The tender offer expired at one minute after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. Broadridge Corporate Issuer Solutions, Inc., the depositary agent for the tender offer, has advised Jacobs that, as of the tender offer expiration, an aggregate of 39,928,947 KeyW shares were validly tendered pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 80% of the KeyW shares then outstanding.

Because of the tender offer, Jacobs now indirectly owns a sufficient number of shares in KeyW to complete a "short-form" merger under applicable Maryland law without stockholder approval. The parties expect to complete the acquisition of all remaining outstanding shares of KeyW on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, pursuant to a merger of Jacobs' wholly owned indirect subsidiary with and into KeyW. Following the merger, KeyW will be a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Jacobs, and its shares will be delisted from NASDAQ.

About Jacobs

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector delivering solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com , and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

