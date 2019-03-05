KEYW : New KeyW Dulles View Office Emphasizes Mission and Innovation

March 4 was an exciting day for KeyW with the consolidation of its Virginia offices into the new Dulles View location, nestled in the scenic Dulles corridor in Herndon, Virginia, (2551 Dulles View Drive) about 50 miles southwest of the company's Hanover, Maryland, headquarters.

The new space, minutes from Dulles International Airport, Reston Town Center and Worldgate Centre, builds on KeyW's pledge to enable innovation and mission success for customers and teams alike. The modern and spacious new location offers an open, energizing space with ample natural light, touches of stainless steel and wood and artwork highlighting the company's values, mission, community support and people.

It's important that our Dulles View location promotes a spirit of teamwork and company pride.

'We have with this space the opportunity to convey what I believe to be KeyW's fundamental cultural characteristics: energy, collaboration and quality,' said President and CEO Bill Weber. 'It's important that our Dulles View location promotes a spirit of teamwork and company pride. We're fortunate that our new Herndon office offers this and more.'

Day-one festivities included brand-themed decorations, executive-led tours of the building, an all-hands meeting with a warm welcome from Bill and KeyW's executive team-with personal thanks and recognition for teams and partners instrumental in the move's success-catered breakfast and lunch featuring a commemorative cake.

Watch for more updates from KeyW, our projects and people and be sure to follow along with us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.