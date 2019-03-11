KeyW : Announces Next-Generation Payload Demonstrations Powered by Spire Global's Hosted Payload Service

HANOVER, Md.,

HANOVER, Md., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) today announced that it has chosen Spire Global, Inc.'s hosted payload service to rapidly validate several of KeyW's next-generation Innovative Space (InSpace) technologies. Spire's hosted payload service will also enable KeyW to rapidly deploy larger constellations, as appropriate.

Spire operates one of the world largest constellations of nanosatellites and a network of Earth-stations to collect shipping, aircraft and weather data from around the Earth. Spire also hosts the payloads of third parties on its satellites as part of its 'Space-as-a-Service' product.

'KeyW is focused on validating our next-generation technologies in space to open additional high margin, revenue-generation opportunities for our advanced technologies,' said KeyW Chief Executive Officer Bill Weber. 'By leveraging Spire's reliable, proven and cost-effective capability, KeyW intends to demonstrate our speed and innovation in delivering high priority intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance solutions to our core customers.'

Spire CEO Peter Platzer commented, 'This contract reflects our mission to inspire, lead, and create the business of Earth observation for the benefit of all. The KeyW InSpace initiative is the first of what will be many opportunities for Spire's Orbital Services to provide fast and cost-effective access to space that comes from using the most scalable satellite platform available today.'

About KeyW

KeyW is an innovative national security solutions provider to the Intelligence, Cyber, and Counterterrorism communities. KeyW's advanced technologies in cyber; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and analytics span the full spectrum of customer missions and enhanced capabilities. The company's highly skilled workforce solves complex customer challenges such as preventing cyber threats, transforming data to actionable intelligence, and building and deploying sensor packages into any domain. For more information, please visit www.KeyWCorp.com and follow KeyW on Twitter @KeyWCorp.

