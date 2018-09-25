KeyW Wins Prime Award on DIA’s $500 Million HELIOS IDIQ Contract

HANOVER, Md., Sept. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW), a pure-play national security solutions provider for the Intelligence, Cyber and Counterterrorism Communities’ toughest challenges, today announced that the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) awarded the company a contract under the 10-year, $500 million HELIOS indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) vehicle.



Under the contract, KeyW will compete for task orders to provide research, development, test and evaluation services and solutions for DIA’s advanced science and technology missions. KeyW was one of nine awardees on the IDIQ contract. Task orders are expected to be awarded beginning in the third quarter of 2018 and early 2019.

“This award positively reflects KeyW’s continued effort to grow our IDIQ portfolio and associated task order business in line with our higher-end solutions,” said Kirk Herdman, executive vice president, Corporate Strategy and Business Development. “KeyW and our partners on HELIOS, including leading experts in their respective fields, offer emerging technical capabilities paired with scalable capacity to deliver quick reaction solutions.”

