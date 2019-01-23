Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  KEYW Holding Corp.    KEYW

KEYW HOLDING CORP. (KEYW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/23 09:53:55 am
6.8 USD   +2.10%
2018KEYW HOLDING CORP. : annual earnings release
2016KEYW HOLDING CORP. : half-yearly earnings release
2012Some U.S. Firms Delay Earnings Reports
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KeyW to Present at the Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 09:31am EST

HANOVER, Md., Jan. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) today announced Bill Weber, president and chief executive officer, will present at NobleCon XV - Noble Capital Markets’ Fifteenth Annual Investor Conference at the W Hotel, Fort Lauderdale, Florida—on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m. (ET).

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the investor portion of KeyW’s website and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets’ Conference website, www.nobleconference.com, and on the new investor portal created by Noble called Channelchek: www.channelchek.com. The webcast will be archived on KeyW's website, the NobleCon website and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About KeyW
KeyW is an innovative national security solutions provider to the Intelligence, Cyber, and Counterterrorism communities. KeyW’s advanced technologies in cyber; intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and analytics span the full spectrum of customer missions and enhanced capabilities. The company’s highly skilled workforce solves complex customer challenges such as preventing cyber threats, transforming data to actionable intelligence, and building and deploying sensor packages into any domain. For more information, please visit www.KeyWCorp.com or follow @KeyWCorp on Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements made in this press release that are not historical facts constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to: statements about our future expectations, plans and prospects; statements regarding our strategies, plans, and operations; and other statements containing the words "estimates," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "will," "potential," "opportunities," and similar expressions. Our actual results, performance or achievements or industry results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. These statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to those risk factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, dated and filed March 16, 2018 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as required under the Securities Act of 1934, and other filings that we make with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. KeyW is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Contact: 
Karen Coker     
Director, Corporate Communications
443.733.1613
communications@keywcorp.com

Investor Contact:
Mark Zindler
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
703.880.9379
investors@keywcorp.com

KeyW_logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYW HOLDING CORP.
09:31aKeyW to Present at the Noble Capital Markets' Fifteenth Annual Investor Confe..
GL
01/22KeyW Awarded $53 Million in Contract Awards
GL
2018KEYW : Awarded $35 Million Contract Orders to Deliver Advanced Sensors
PU
2018KeyW Awarded $35 Million Contract Orders to Deliver Advanced Sensors
GL
2018KEYW : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS O..
AQ
2018KEYW : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018KEYW HOLDING CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
2018KeyW Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
2018KEYW : Seaport-e
PU
2018KEYW : Seaport E
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 509 M
EBIT 2018 12,6 M
Net income 2018 -17,2 M
Debt 2018 277 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 150,34
EV / Sales 2018 1,20x
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
Capitalization 332 M
Chart KEYW HOLDING CORP.
Duration : Period :
KEYW Holding Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYW HOLDING CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 9,83 $
Spread / Average Target 48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
William John Weber President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Caroline S. Pisano Chairman
John A. Sutton Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael J. Alber CFO, Principal Accounting Officer & Executive VP
Bruce Potter Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYW HOLDING CORP.-0.45%332
VISA4.63%304 291
MASTERCARD5.73%206 001
PAYPAL HOLDINGS6.96%105 982
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC7.78%19 261
AVAST0.14%3 495
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.