KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES (KEYW)
10/10 05:23:42 pm
1.155 EUR   -0.43%
10:21aKEYWARE : Target upgrade by 14.3%
AL
09/18KEYWARE TECHNOL : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/30KEYWARE TECHNOL : Dividends
CO
Keyware : Target upgrade by 14.3%

10/15/2018 | 10:21am CEST

TARGET CHANGE
CHANGE IN EPS
2018 : € 0.18 vs 0.18 -0.63%
2019 : € 0.20 vs 0.22 -8.20%

We have upgraded our earnings forecast for FY18 due to the transition phase going well. Although the results have been affected by higher exceptional charges (significant terminal obsolescences and payment defaults by customers) in H1 18, we expect growth in operating profitability for the full FY18.


CHANGE IN DCF
€ 2.17 vs 1.51 +43.9%

Our DCF valuation is supported by the increase in our forecasts in the medium to long term. Indeed, we believe that the strategy to become more of a software group will be profitable. The company, currently in the middle of its transition phase, is facing significant costs linked to its two recent acquisitions (Magellan and EasyOrder) but we expect that this will be largely compensated by the software sales growth in the following years.

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 10,04
P/E ratio 2019 7,55
Capi. / Sales 2018 0
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capitalization 26,0 M
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Vandervelde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Wim Verfaille Chief Operating Officer
Alain Hubert Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Delhaize Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES-25.48%30
ORACLE CORPORATION0.21%177 232
SAP4.94%139 256
INTUIT34.25%51 913
SERVICENOW INC41.46%31 127
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.16.95%14 451
