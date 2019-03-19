Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Bruxelles  >  Keyware Technologies    KEYW   BE0003880979

KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES

(KEYW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Keyware Technologies : Cooptation of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 07:20pm EDT

Published onKeyware Technologies(https://www.keyware.com)

Cooptation of Directors[1]

March 2019

PRESS RELEASE

19 March 2019 - 20:00 CET

Cooptation of Directors

Brussels, Belgium - 19 March 2019 - Keyware Technologies (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) discloses the new composition of the Board of Directors.

Galiléo SAS and Cofirans SA have notified their resignation as Directors. Keyware Technologies SA wishes to thank them for the effort during their mandate.

The two following persons are coopted as Directors starting on 14 March 2019.

Firstly, MASH BVBA, represented by Mrs Hildegard Verhoeven. She is currently Group CFO of Dream Yacht Charter and has been CFO in the past at amongst others Xeikon, Artexis Belgium and Artwork Systems. She meets the legal requirements to be able to act as Independent Director in the Board of Directors. Her official appointment shall be presented to the General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies SA on 24 May 2019.

Secondly, Mrs Mathilde Araujo is coopted as Director. She is responsible for the management of IT projects within Uni-Est which manages European FSE (Fonds Social Européen) funds, where she is working for 21 years. She shall act as (non-executive) Director in the Board of Directors. Her official appointment shall be presented on the General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies SA on 24 May 2019.

About Keyware

Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) is a leading supplier of electronic payment solutions and processing of transactions as well as a payment software developer. Keyware Technologies is based in Zaventem, Belgium. More information is available onwww.keyware.com[2].

Please direct inquiries to:

Mr. Stéphane Vandervelde President & CEOKeyware Technologies Tel: +32 (0)2 346.25.23ir@keyware.com[3]www.keyware.com[2]

Source URL:https://www.keyware.com/press-releases/en/cooptation-directors

Links

Published onKeyware Technologies(https://www.keyware.com)

Cooptation of Directors[1]

March 2019

PRESS RELEASE

19 March 2019 - 20:00 CET

Cooptation of Directors

Brussels, Belgium - 19 March 2019 - Keyware Technologies (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) discloses the new composition of the Board of Directors.

Galiléo SAS and Cofirans SA have notified their resignation as Directors. Keyware Technologies SA wishes to thank them for the effort during their mandate.

The two following persons are coopted as Directors starting on 14 March 2019.

Firstly, MASH BVBA, represented by Mrs Hildegard Verhoeven. She is currently Group CFO of Dream Yacht Charter and has been CFO in the past at amongst others Xeikon, Artexis Belgium and Artwork Systems. She meets the legal requirements to be able to act as Independent Director in the Board of Directors. Her official appointment shall be presented to the General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies SA on 24 May 2019.

Secondly, Mrs Mathilde Araujo is coopted as Director. She is responsible for the management of IT projects within Uni-Est which manages European FSE (Fonds Social Européen) funds, where she is working for 21 years. She shall act as (non-executive) Director in the Board of Directors. Her official appointment shall be presented on the General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies SA on 24 May 2019.

About Keyware

Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) is a leading supplier of electronic payment solutions and processing of transactions as well as a payment software developer. Keyware Technologies is based in Zaventem, Belgium. More information is available onwww.keyware.com[2].

Please direct inquiries to:

Mr. Stéphane Vandervelde President & CEOKeyware Technologies Tel: +32 (0)2 346.25.23ir@keyware.com[3]www.keyware.com[2]

Source URL:https://www.keyware.com/press-releases/en/cooptation-directors

Links

Disclaimer

Keyware Technologies NV published this content on 19 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2019 23:19:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES
07:20pKEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Cooptation of Directors
PU
03/18KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme
PU
03/14KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Software segment triggers 2018 revenue growth in Keyware ..
PU
03/14KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Annual results
CO
03/11KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buyback
CO
03/04KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme
AQ
03/01KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buyback
CO
02/25KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buyback
CO
02/18KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Share buyback
CO
02/12KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 12,15
P/E ratio 2020 9,58
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 22,5 M
Chart KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Duration : Period :
Keyware Technologies Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stéphane Vandervelde President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Guido René van der Schueren Chairman
Wim Verfaille Chief Operating Officer
Alain Hubert Chief Financial Officer
Pierre Delhaize Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES2.68%25
ORACLE CORPORATION18.41%191 864
SAP13.71%137 831
INTUIT30.92%66 768
SERVICENOW INC35.34%43 497
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.26.96%17 632
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.