Keyware Technologies : Cooptation of Directors

March 2019

19 March 2019 - 20:00 CET

Brussels, Belgium - 19 March 2019 - Keyware Technologies (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) discloses the new composition of the Board of Directors.

Galiléo SAS and Cofirans SA have notified their resignation as Directors. Keyware Technologies SA wishes to thank them for the effort during their mandate.

The two following persons are coopted as Directors starting on 14 March 2019.

Firstly, MASH BVBA, represented by Mrs Hildegard Verhoeven. She is currently Group CFO of Dream Yacht Charter and has been CFO in the past at amongst others Xeikon, Artexis Belgium and Artwork Systems. She meets the legal requirements to be able to act as Independent Director in the Board of Directors. Her official appointment shall be presented to the General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies SA on 24 May 2019.

Secondly, Mrs Mathilde Araujo is coopted as Director. She is responsible for the management of IT projects within Uni-Est which manages European FSE (Fonds Social Européen) funds, where she is working for 21 years. She shall act as (non-executive) Director in the Board of Directors. Her official appointment shall be presented on the General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies SA on 24 May 2019.

About Keyware

Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) is a leading supplier of electronic payment solutions and processing of transactions as well as a payment software developer. Keyware Technologies is based in Zaventem, Belgium. More information is available onwww.keyware.com[2].

Please direct inquiries to:

Mr. Stéphane Vandervelde President & CEOKeyware Technologies

