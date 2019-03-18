Log in
KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES

(KEYW)
Keyware Technologies : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme

0
03/18/2019 | 06:20pm EDT

Published onKeyware Technologies(https://www.keyware.com)

Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme

1]

March 2019

regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

18 March 2019 - 20:00 CET

Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme

Brussels, Belgium - 18 March 2019 - Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) reports on the progress of its share buy-back programme capped to EUR 1 million.

The Extraordinary General Shareholders Assembly of Keyware Technologies held on 27 May 2016 has authorized the Board of Directors to launch a share buy-back programme.

On 30 August 2018, the Board of Directors has decided to launch a new share buy-back programme capped to EUR 1 million and starting as of 1 October 2018.

Transactions of the previous week

Referring to article 207 of the Royal decree of 30 January 2001 in execution of the Companies code (art. 620 § 1), as modified by Royal Decree of 26 April 2009, Keyware Technologies communicates that it has purchased 800 treasury shares at Euronext Brussels in the period between 11 March 2019 and 15 March 2019.

Purchase date

Number of shares

Average purchase price (EUR)

Lowest purchase price (EUR)

Highest purchase price (EUR)

Total (EUR)

11/03/2019

-

-

-

-

-

12/03/2019

-

-

-

-

-

13/03/2019

-

-

-

-

-

14/03/2019

-

-

-

-

-

15/03/2019

800

0.996

0.996

0.996

796.80

Total

800

0.996

-

-

796.80

Disposal of treasury shares

The three following disposals took already place:

30 June 2017 : 47,400 shares for an amount of EUR 75,000 (EUR 1.582 per share)

29 December 2017 : 16,887 shares for an amount of EUR 25,000 (EUR 1.48 per share)

10 January 2019 : 26,323 shares for an amount of EUR 25,000 (EUR 0.95 per share)

In each of these cases the selling price has been determined on the basis of the average closing quotes during the 30 calendar days preceding the date of the disposal.

Number of shares held

As a result of the buy-back transactions up to date and the three abovementioned disposals for on aggregate 90,610 shares, the Company holds a total of641,025treasury shares on 15 March 2019 or 2.8435 % of the actual number of shares issued (i.e. 22,543,793).

This number of shares can be allocated as follows:Previous share buy-back programme :Ongoing share buy-back programme :

546,922 shares 94,103 sharesThe ongoing share buy-back programme is further executed within the indicated maximum amount of EUR 1,000,000. Under this programme, 94,103 treasury shares in total have been purchased for an amount of EUR 94,321.56. Hence, the remaining balance amounts to EUR 905,678.44 (which corresponds to approximately 909,316 shares).

For an overview of the purchases of treasury shares we refer to our website:http://www.keyware.com/legal-information[2]under the title "Share buy-back programme".

About Keyware

Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) is a leading supplier of electronic-payment solutions and software development. Keyware is based in Zaventem, Belgium, and more information is available onwww.keyware.com[3]

For additional information, please contact:

Mr Stéphane Vandervelde President & CEO Keyware Technologies Tel: +32 (0)2 346.25.23ir@keyware.com[4]www.keyware.com[3]

Source URL:https://www.keyware.com/press-releases/en/report-progress-share-buy-back-programme-66

Disclaimer

Keyware Technologies NV published this content on 18 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2019 22:19:06 UTC
