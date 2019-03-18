Keyware Technologies : Report on the progress of the share buy-back programme

Disposal of treasury shares The three following disposals took already place: 30 June 2017 : 47,400 shares for an amount of EUR 75,000 (EUR 1.582 per share) 29 December 2017 : 16,887 shares for an amount of EUR 25,000 (EUR 1.48 per share) 10 January 2019 : 26,323 shares for an amount of EUR 25,000 (EUR 0.95 per share) In each of these cases the selling price has been determined on the basis of the average closing quotes during the 30 calendar days preceding the date of the disposal. Number of shares held As a result of the buy-back transactions up to date and the three abovementioned disposals for on aggregate 90,610 shares, the Company holds a total of641,025treasury shares on 15 March 2019 or 2.8435 % of the actual number of shares issued (i.e. 22,543,793). This number of shares can be allocated as follows:Previous share buy-back programme :Ongoing share buy-back programme : 546,922 shares 94,103 sharesThe ongoing share buy-back programme is further executed within the indicated maximum amount of EUR 1,000,000. Under this programme, 94,103 treasury shares in total have been purchased for an amount of EUR 94,321.56. Hence, the remaining balance amounts to EUR 905,678.44 (which corresponds to approximately 909,316 shares). For an overview of the purchases of treasury shares we refer to our website:http://www.keyware.com/legal-information[2]under the title "Share buy-back programme". About Keyware Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) is a leading supplier of electronic-payment solutions and software development. Keyware is based in Zaventem, Belgium, and more information is available onwww.keyware.com[3] For additional information, please contact: