Keyware Technologies : Revenues from financial software increase from 13.6% to 16.2% Interim dividend to be distributed

Published on Keyware Technologies(http://www.keyware.com)

Revenues from financial software increase from 13.6% to 16.2% Interim dividend to be distributed [1]

August 2019

regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

29 August 2019 - 20:00 CET

Revenues from financial software increase from 13.6% to 16.2%

Interim dividend to be distributed

Brussels, Belgium - 29 August 2019 - Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) today publishes its financial results over the first six months of 2019, ending on 30 June 2019.

Click here [2] for the financial results over the first six months of 2019.

Source URL:http://www.keyware.com/press-releases/en/revenues-financial-software-increase-136-162-interim-dividend-be-distributed

Links