KEYWARE TECHNOLOGIES

(KEYW)
Keyware Technologies : Revenues from financial software increase from 13.6% to 16.2% Interim dividend to be distributed

08/29/2019 | 05:36pm EDT

Published on Keyware Technologies(http://www.keyware.com)

Revenues from financial software increase from 13.6% to 16.2% Interim dividend to be distributed

August 2019

regulated information

PRESS RELEASE

29 August 2019 - 20:00 CET

Revenues from financial software increase from 13.6% to 16.2%

Interim dividend to be distributed

Brussels, Belgium - 29 August 2019 - Keyware (EURONEXT Brussels: KEYW) today publishes its financial results over the first six months of 2019, ending on 30 June 2019.

Click here [2] for the financial results over the first six months of 2019.

Source URL:http://www.keyware.com/press-releases/en/revenues-financial-software-increase-136-162-interim-dividend-be-distributed

Links

  1. http://www.keyware.com/press-releases/en/revenues-financial-software-increase-136-162-interim-dividend-be-distributed
  2. http://www.keyware.com/sites/default/files/press-releases/financial_results/pr_keyware_figures_q2-_2019_eng_29082019.pdf

Disclaimer

Keyware Technologies NV published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 21:35:03 UTC
