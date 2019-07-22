Log in
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC

(KWS)
Keywords Studios : Andrea Ballista selected as guest speaker for ChinaJoy

07/22/2019

Keywords Studios is thrilled to reveal that Andrea Ballista, our global Audio Service Line Director, has been selected as a guest speaker for ChinaJoy.

Andrea will be among the Keywords Studios team in attendance in Shanghai for ChinaJoy 2019 - the digital entertainment expo and conference.

Responsible for overseeing multiple Audio studios across the globe at Keywords Studios, Andrea's vast experience in the industry spans three decades.

Over the course of his career, he has managed hundreds of multilingual Audio Localization projects for leading publishers including EA, Ubisoft, Microsoft, Warner Brothers and many others. Since 2015, Andrea has been responsible for Keywords Studios global audio strategy and operations as global Audio Service Line Director.

For his talk at ChinaJoy, Andrea will share his expertise and insights in devising Audio complete solutions in a talk titled 'Voices from China to the World'.

The talk will bring attendees on a journey from audio game development voiceover to international voiceover - starting at why games are localized to meet local market cultures - from the '90s to the current global Localization landscape.

His talk at ChinaJoy is not to be missed.

ChinaJoy 2019 will run from August 2-5 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre and our team will be onsite to answer your questions about how Keywords can help you create amazing video game experiences for your players.

Follow the link here to request an appointment with one of our team members during the event.

We look forward to seeing you there.

Keywords Studios plc published this content on 22 July 2019
