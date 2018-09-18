Keywords Studios : Leading sound production team, known as Sound Lab, joins Keywords Studios in Los Angeles

Keywords also acquires The TrailerFarm Ltd ('TrailerFarm') in Brighton to complement the Group's marketing services and games trailer production capability.

Keywords Studios, the international services provider to the global video games industry, today announces that renowned Hollywood sound designer, Scott Gershin and his Sound Lab team in Burbank, California, have joined Keywords Studios from Technicolor.

Sound Lab at Keywords is a leader in the video game and immersive entertainment market (VR / AR) and provides sound services for movies and streaming (over the top - OTT content). In support of the Sound Lab team joining, Keywords is investing in new, state-of-the-art production equipment to fit out a sound design studio in Burbank already occupied by Sound Lab.

With more than 30 years' experience in sound design, Scott Gershin and his team have been credited on an extensive list of bestselling video games including the likes of Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil, Gears of War, Fable and Epic Mickey, and worked on projects for Riot, Capcom, Activision, Infinity Ward, Amazon and a host of others.

At Keywords, Gershin will also be continuing his work in the film and broadcast industry having worked on such titles as Nightcrawler, Pacific Rim, American Beauty, Hellboy 2, Chronicles of Riddick, Team America, Blade II, The Strain, Shrek and The Book of Life. Joining Keywords alongside Gershin is a team of five passionate audio professionals, sound designers, mixers, musicians and creative managers.

Separately, Keywords is also announcing the acquisition of The TrailerFarm Ltd. Based in Brighton, UK, TrailerFarm produces trailers for the marketing and support of video games, and will complement Keywords' recently acquired Fire Without Smoke, a marketing services business, in producing high impact, cost-effective trailers for a broad range of games.

Founded in 2011 by brothers Tony and Dan Porter, TrailerFarm's team of 12 creative directors, video game artists, project managers and motion graphic designers produce trailers for both mobile and console/PC games for use in game launches and ongoing promotional events.

Andrew Day, CEO of Keywords Studios commented:

'I'm delighted to welcome Scott and his team into the Keywords family. As games become ever more immersive, sound design quality is getting ever closer to that of movies. Our new Sound Lab studio, created around Scott and his team, will be integrated within the Keywords Audio Services Line and will benefit accordingly from our global network of studios and our extensive video game client base around the world.

'Our presence in audio services continues to grow. In Los Angeles, with our long-established voice-over studio in Burbank, the recently acquired Blindlight LLC, which focuses on Hollywood voice-over production and writing services, and our specialist music services through recent Keywords joiners, Cord and Laced. The sound design services we are adding with this investment help round out the full suite of audio services we are now able to offer to clients in interactive and linear media.

'Trailers are the primary marketing asset for video games and Keywords' ability to produce trailers across the spectrum from cost effective small productions to the very high end trailers for AAA games positions us well in this interesting segment of the games services market. Bringing together art, animation, sound effect, music and voiced audio, trailers can further act as a showcase for our range of services and creative abilities.'