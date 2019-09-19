Keywords Studios : Welcoming Berlin-based TV+SYNCHRON to the Keywords family

Keywords Studios is delighted to announce that it will acquire TV+SYNCHRON (TVS), a veteran of the German dubbing and localization industry.

Based in Berlin, Germany, TVS has more than 25 years of experience of dubbing and localizing content into German, working across a range of media and formats.

With a reputation for quality and a highly specialised and talented team across multiple disciplines, TVS is one of the top German dubbing and localization service providers with clients including HBO, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network and Amazon.

TVS is also a gold-rated Netflix Post-Production Partner (NP3) for German Dubbing Lip Sync services.

The acquisition will extend Keywords Studios' existing range of Audio Services through its five recording studios, two mixing stages and four editing suites, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology, by more than doubling the scale of its German video game voice-recording capabilities.

Giacomo Duranti, COO of Keywords Studios, welcomed TV+SYNCHRON to the Keywords family, saying: 'This acquisition is an important milestone in the development of our Audio services in Europe.

'Germany is one of the two largest markets for voice-over and dubbing in Europe, together with France where Keywords already has an unparalleled offering, and the integration of TVS into Keywords will create a market-leading provider of services for German-localized video games.'