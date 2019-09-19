Log in
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC

KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC

(KWS)
News 
News

Keywords Studios : Welcoming Berlin-based TV+SYNCHRON to the Keywords family

0
09/19/2019 | 06:22am EDT

Keywords Studios is delighted to announce that it will acquire TV+SYNCHRON (TVS), a veteran of the German dubbing and localization industry.

Based in Berlin, Germany, TVS has more than 25 years of experience of dubbing and localizing content into German, working across a range of media and formats.

With a reputation for quality and a highly specialised and talented team across multiple disciplines, TVS is one of the top German dubbing and localization service providers with clients including HBO, Warner Bros., Cartoon Network and Amazon.

TVS is also a gold-rated Netflix Post-Production Partner (NP3) for German Dubbing Lip Sync services.

The acquisition will extend Keywords Studios' existing range of Audio Services through its five recording studios, two mixing stages and four editing suites, all equipped with state-of-the-art technology, by more than doubling the scale of its German video game voice-recording capabilities.

Giacomo Duranti, COO of Keywords Studios, welcomed TV+SYNCHRON to the Keywords family, saying: 'This acquisition is an important milestone in the development of our Audio services in Europe.

'Germany is one of the two largest markets for voice-over and dubbing in Europe, together with France where Keywords already has an unparalleled offering, and the integration of TVS into Keywords will create a market-leading provider of services for German-localized video games.'

Disclaimer

Keywords Studios plc published this content on 19 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2019 10:21:01 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 311 M
EBIT 2019 42,2 M
Net income 2019 24,0 M
Finance 2019 11,6 M
Yield 2019 0,13%
P/E ratio 2019 24,0x
P/E ratio 2020 22,0x
EV / Sales2019 2,81x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
Capitalization 883 M
Chart KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
Duration : Period :
Keywords Studios PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 18,24  €
Last Close Price 13,71  €
Spread / Highest target 86,7%
Spread / Average Target 33,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Day Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross King Graham Non-Executive Chairman
David Joseph Broderick Group Finance Director
David Alan Reeves Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Guastalla Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC13.36%975
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION25.12%125 989
ACCENTURE37.67%123 688
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES12.97%112 759
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING21.13%68 463
VMWARE, INC.9.64%61 438
