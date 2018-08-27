Keywords Studios : ‘Culturalization, game localization and China’ – Kah Hui features in Multilingual

In the latest issue of Multilingual, Kah Hui, Global Localization Manager at Keywords Studios, shares her insights and experiences on Chinese game localization for overseas markets.

In this detailed article, Kah Hui provides an overview of the properties that are unique to Chinese games, as well as the different strategies used by localization teams to handle cultural differences for international markets. As games are increasingly designed for deeper levels of user engagement, Kah Hui discusses common issues that impact on localization for overseas markets.

Check out the article in full from page 44 of Multilingual's August/ September issue here to read more.