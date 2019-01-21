Log in
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC (KWS)
01/21 05:53:51 am
1278 GBp   -0.93%
2018KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC : annual earnings release
Keywords Studios : 'Seven ways to master localisation QA in video games' – Thomas Barth features in GamesIndustry.Biz

0
01/21/2019

In a new series of articles, Keywords Studios shares its experiences on unlocking modern game development with GamesIndustry.biz readers.

Localization Quality Assurance (LQA) plays a key role in ensuring that video games are rigorously tested and that immersion is not compromised by weak adaptation. This results in a thoroughly enjoyable experience for players, regardless of the language they play it in.

In this latest article, Thomas Barth, Keywords' LQA Service Line Director, discusses the seven best-practice methods for achieving successful LQA.

Read the full article here to learn more.

Disclaimer

Keywords Studios plc published this content on 21 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 January 2019 10:13:05 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 252 M
EBIT 2018 34,8 M
Net income 2018 21,8 M
Finance 2018 7,86 M
Yield 2018 0,13%
P/E ratio 2018 42,24
P/E ratio 2019 31,21
EV / Sales 2018 3,67x
EV / Sales 2019 3,07x
Capitalization 932 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 18,7 €
Spread / Average Target 28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew John Day Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ross King Graham Non-Executive Chairman
David Joseph Broderick Group Finance Director
David Alan Reeves Independent Non-Executive Director
Giorgio Guastalla Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEYWORDS STUDIOS PLC20.56%1 065
ADOBE SYSTEMS9.40%120 818
WORKDAY7.77%37 513
AUTODESK10.20%31 040
SQUARE INC22.73%29 871
ELECTRONIC ARTS13.18%27 953
