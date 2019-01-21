Keywords Studios : ‘Seven ways to master localisation QA in video games' – Thomas Barth features in GamesIndustry.Biz

In a new series of articles, Keywords Studios shares its experiences on unlocking modern game development with GamesIndustry.biz readers.
Localization Quality Assurance (LQA) plays a key role in ensuring that video games are rigorously tested and that immersion is not compromised by weak adaptation. This results in a thoroughly enjoyable experience for players, regardless of the language they play it in.
In this latest article, Thomas Barth, Keywords' LQA Service Line Director, discusses the seven best-practice methods for achieving successful LQA.
