Keywords Studios : wins Best Use of AIM Award

Keywords Studios, the international technical services provider to the global video games industry, is delighted to announce that it has won this year's Best Use of AIM Award. The award was presented at the AIM Awards 2018 and was held in the Old Billingsgate, London, on October 11th, 2018.

This coveted Best Use of AIM Award celebrates Keywords Studios as a company who has a clear growth strategy as well as having an ability to demonstrate successful implementation of the strategy. Sponsored by Winterflood Securities, the award was presented to Andrew Day, CEO, on the night.

Picture shows, left to right: David Snell, Partner and AIM Leader, PwC; Andrew Day, CEO, Keywords Studios plc (winner); James Wood, Director of Research & Corporate Access, Winterflood Securities; and Sophie Raworth, awards presenter.

Now in its 23rd year, the AIM Awards, which are proudly sponsored by PwC, celebrate outstanding achievement amongst AIM quoted companies who have shown ambition and growth potential in the past twelve months.