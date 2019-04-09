Video: Keywords Studios CEO praises work of thousands of Keywordians while announcing ‘fantastic' full-year results

CEO Andrew Day has praised the efforts of the thousands of Keywordians around the world for their contribution to a hugely successful 2018 for Keywords Studios.

Sharing Keywords Studios 2018 Full Year Results, Day opened his presentation by saying: 'It's been another fantastic year from Keywords Studios.

'I'm always humbled by the brilliant work that all of my colleagues around the world have done to enable us to be here reporting such fantastic results.

'I'm very, very proud of the organisation and all the Keywordians around the world.'

Welcoming a 66% increase in revenue to €250.8m for the 12 months to December 31, 2018 and a 65% increase in pre-tax profits for the same period, Day also revealed that Keywords has 'introduced, for the first time, a return on capital employed measure in the order of around 20%'.

Keywords experienced strong organic growth as well as growth through acquisitions in 2018 and this is something Day expects to see continue throughout 2019.

'We have started 2019 promisingly, and we are seeing good overall demand for our services across the Group,' he said.

'We are actively reviewing acquisitions from which we will continue to be selective, with many businesses excited about the strong platform Keywords could potentially provide for their services and people.

'This, combined with the likely increase in demand for content driven by the arrival of games subscription and streaming services from new entrants such as Apple and Google, give us confidence in the outcome for the full year.'

You can watch Keywords Studios 2018 Full Year Results presentation video below.