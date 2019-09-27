Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Kezar Life Sciences Inc    KZR

KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC

(KZR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Kezar Life Sciences to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:23pm EDT

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced that John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer, will be providing a corporate and strategic update at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Thursday, October 3 at 4:10pm EDT.  

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 30 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in three Phase 2 trials across five severe and underserved autoimmune diseases.  Additionally, Kezar is conducting research and discovery efforts targeting protein secretion pathways as potential therapies for oncology and immuno-oncology indications. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.     

CONTACTS:
Celia Economides
IR@kezarbio.com  


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC
02:23pKezar Life Sciences to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conferenc..
GL
08/28Kezar Life Sciences Announces Presentations at Upcoming Investor Conferences
GL
08/07KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
08/07KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
08/07Kezar Life Sciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide..
GL
06/25KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders,..
AQ
06/13KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
06/13Kezar Life Sciences Announces Promising Data from First in Patient Study of K..
GL
06/10Kezar Life Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast at the EULAR 2019 Ann..
GL
05/28KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Acceptance of Abstract for Presentation of First..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -39,8 M
Net income 2019 -37,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -1,69x
P/E ratio 2020 -1,41x
Capi. / Sales2019 infx
Capi. / Sales2020 infx
Capitalization 62,6 M
Chart KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC
Duration : Period :
Kezar Life Sciences Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 24,33  $
Last Close Price 3,27  $
Spread / Highest target 817%
Spread / Average Target 644%
Spread / Lowest Target 359%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Fowler Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher J. Kirk President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Jean-Pierre Sommadossi Chairman
Michael Wolfe Director-Finance & Operations
Marc L. Belsky Chief Financial Officer and Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KEZAR LIFE SCIENCES INC-86.14%63
GILEAD SCIENCES1.20%80 167
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS3.49%43 580
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-24.68%30 782
GENMAB32.79%13 492
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.26.45%8 270
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group