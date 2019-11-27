Log in
Kezar Life Sciences to Present at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

0
11/27/2019 | 04:06pm EST

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: KZR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer, today announced its Chief Financial Officer, Marc Belsky, will present a corporate overview at the Piper Jaffray 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 1:50pm EST.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed at the “Events & Presentations” section of the Company’s website at http://investors.kezarlifesciences.com/events. Kezar Life Sciences will maintain an archived replay of the webcast on its website for 90 days after the conference.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Based in South San Francisco, Kezar Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to revolutionizing treatments for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer. Kezar is translating its innovative research on the immunoproteasome and protein secretion pathways to advance novel therapeutic approaches. KZR-616, a first-in-class selective immunoproteasome inhibitor, is being evaluated in severe autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), lupus nephritis (LN), dermatomyositis (DM), polymyositis (PM), autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) and immune thrombocytopenia (ITP).  Additionally, Kezar has nominated KZR-261 as its first clinical candidate for the treatment of cancer from its protein secretion program and is undergoing IND-enabling studies for the program. For more information, visit www.kezarlifesciences.com.     

CONTACT:
Celia Economides
IR@kezarbio.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
