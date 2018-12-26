Strong Demand Drives Expectation of Revenue and EPS in Excess of Q4 Guidance; Government Business Not Expected to Be Significantly Impacted by Shutdown; In View of Recent Market Volatility and Government Shutdown Concerns Kforce Updates Business Trends

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kforce Inc. (Nasdaq: KFRC), a provider of professional staffing services and solutions, today indicated that it expects to exceed both Q4 revenue guidance of $349 to $354 million and earnings per share guidance (EPS) of $0.56 to $0.58.

David L. Dunkel, Chairman and CEO, said, “Over the past few months, and in particular the past few weeks, there has been increasing market volatility which has dramatically impacted public company valuations. The volatility in the professional staffing sector may specifically be due to a perception that a slowing economy could significantly reduce the demand for our services. Quite to the contrary, trends for our Tech Flex business have steadily improved, with pre-holiday December being the strongest month of the quarter on a billing day basis. As a result, we now expect to exceed both our revenue and EPS guidance this quarter. We believe these trends are yet another solid data point confirming the secular drivers that we are experiencing. Digital transformation in every industry is forcing every organization to increase their technology investments as competition and the speed of change intensifies. Nontraditional competitors are also entering new end markets, thus putting increased pressure on companies to invest in innovation and the evolution of their business models. We believe these secular drivers will transcend traditional cyclical patterns as our clients’ business models are transformed.

"Further to Q4 results, our government business will see only minimal impact from the government shutdown due to its concentration of business in areas of the government unaffected by any funding delays.

"With greater than 70% of total revenues concentrated in Tech Flex, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on the growing technology needs of our clients regardless of economic trends.”

