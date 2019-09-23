Log in
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA

(KGH)
KGHM Polska Miedz : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for August 2019

09/23/2019 | 09:47am EDT

The Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. hereby provides attached preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group for August 2019. The final quarterly production and sales results will be published in the consolidated report for the third quarter of 2019.

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Official Journal of the European Union dated 12 June 2014, no. L 173/1)

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 22 915 M
EBIT 2019 3 196 M
Net income 2019 1 934 M
Debt 2019 7 029 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,02x
P/E ratio 2020 7,15x
EV / Sales2019 1,02x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
Capitalization 16 316 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 83,20  PLN
Last Close Price 81,58  PLN
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 1,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Chludzinski Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Hunek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Kreczmanska-Gigol Chief Financial Officer
Boguslaw Szarek Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Hajdacki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA-7.30%4 102
ANTOFAGASTA15.86%11 175
VEDANTA LTD-36.03%8 282
JIANGXI COPPER12.01%5 968
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 538
ERO COPPER CORP103.98%1 290
