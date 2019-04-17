Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Warsaw Stock Exchange  >  KGHM Polska Miedz SA    KGH   PLKGHM000017

KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA

(KGH)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

KGHM Polska Miedz : The Management Board's recommendation regarding the appropriation of profit for the year ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 09:23am EDT

On 17 April 2019, the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. adopted a resolution in which it recommends that the Ordinary General Meeting of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. adopts a resolution on appropriation of profit for the year ended 31 December 2018, in the amount of PLN 2 025 005 484.23 by transferring the entirety of it to the Company's reserve capital.

The recommendation of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. results from an assessment of the current financial possibilities of the Company, and takes into consideration the program of investments being implemented as set forth in the updated Strategy of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. for the years 2019-2023. The proposal of the Management Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. is compliant with the existing Dividend Policy of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A., which provides for a balance to be maintained between the level of dividends paid out and opportunities to effectively invest the Company's funds given the current level of debt of the KGHM Polska Miedź S.A. Group.

The above recommendation of the Management Board was positively reviewed by the Supervisory Board of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

The final decision regarding the appropriation of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.'s profit for the year ended 31 December 2018 will be made by the Ordinary General Meeting of KGHM Polska Miedź S.A.

Legal basis: Art. 17 (1) of MAR (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Official Journal of the European Union dated 12 June 2014, no. L 173/1)

Disclaimer

KGHM Polska Miedz SA published this content on 17 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2019 13:22:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA
09:23aKGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : The Management Board's recommendation regarding the appropri..
PU
04/16KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Polish parliaments lower house approves 15% cut to copper ta..
AQ
03/22KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Mie..
PU
03/21KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Contract with China Minmetals Nonferrous Metals Co. Ltd. com..
PU
03/15KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Satisfactory results of the KGHM Group for 2018
PU
01/11KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Identification of indications to verify the recoverable amou..
PU
01/10KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Main assumptions of the Budget for 2019
PU
2018KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Preliminary interest expressed towards the sale of shares in..
PU
2018KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Preliminary production and sales data of the KGHM Polska Mie..
PU
2018KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ : Stable production and sales results
PU
More news
Financials (PLN)
Sales 2019 23 130 M
EBIT 2019 3 749 M
Net income 2019 2 573 M
Debt 2019 6 148 M
Yield 2019 2,31%
P/E ratio 2019 10,01
P/E ratio 2020 8,67
EV / Sales 2019 1,22x
EV / Sales 2020 1,17x
Capitalization 22 160 M
Chart KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA
Duration : Period :
KGHM Polska Miedz SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 92,4  PLN
Spread / Average Target -17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marcin Chludzinski Chief Executive Officer
Dominik Hunek Chairman-Supervisory Board
Katarzyna Kreczmanska-Gigol Chief Financial Officer
Boguslaw Szarek Secretary & Member-Supervisory Board
Leszek Hajdacki Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KGHM POLSKA MIEDZ SA25.74%5 861
ANTOFAGASTA28.00%12 944
VEDANTA LTD--.--%9 849
JIANGXI COPPER29.64%7 234
INMET MINING CORP0.00%3 506
YUNNAN COPPER CO.,LTD--.--%2 990
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About