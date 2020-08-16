Log in
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC

KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC

(KHCB)
News 
Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC : KHCB Launches "Cashback" on purchases for its Credit Card Holders

08/16/2020 | 02:23am EDT

Khaleeji Commercial Bank (KHCB), one of the leading Islamic Banks in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has recently announced the launch of a 'Cashback' campaign on purchases for its Credit Card Holders, whereby clients will benefit from a 1% cashback on the value of purchases at the end of each month. This offer adds to a series of innovative offers recently launched by the Bank as part of its constant strive to provide a leading and rewarding banking experience for its valued clients.

On this occasion, KHCB Head of Delivery Channels & Cards Department Mr. Ebrahim Khalil Al Awadhi, stated 'We are delighted to announce this exclusive offer, which comes within our solid commitment to reward our valued clients for their confidence and opting for KHCB's Credit Cards. This step also comes as part of the Bank's endeavours to encourage clients to depend more on electronic solutions and cashless transactions, in line with the directives of the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) and announced precautions to curb the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.'

Mr. Al Awadhi added 'The 'Cashback' offer is a valuable addition to the various privileges granted to KHCB Credit Card Holders, such as benefiting from exclusive discounts at a wide range of commercial and service outlets, as well as special offers from Gulf Air including free Airmiles and access to VIP Lounges at international airports, in addition to other benefits such as competitive service fees, free travel insurance and high security features, which are compliant with Shari'a Principles and are accepted worldwide.'

For more information on this exclusive offer, please contact KHCB Call Centre on 17 540054.

Khaleeji Commercial Bank BSC published this content on 16 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2020 06:22:02 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 -0,83 M -2,21 M -2,21 M
Net income 2019 -14,9 M -39,6 M -39,6 M
Net Debt 2019 106 M 283 M 283 M
P/E ratio 2019 -3,03x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,0 M 85,0 M 85,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 20,3x
EV / Sales 2019 -182x
Nbr of Employees 137
Free-Float 24,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Sattam Suleiman Abdulmohsen Al-Gosaibi Chief Executive Officer
Jassim Mohammed Al-Seddiqi Chairman
Hisham Ahmed Al-Rayes Non-Independent Executive Director
Mohammed Abdulmohsen Al-Rashed Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Ahmed bin Essa Khalifa Al-Khalifa Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KHALEEJI COMMERCIAL BANK BSC-29.20%85
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.54%312 105
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.83%247 248
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-24.84%229 339
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-13.82%188 513
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.53%160 222
