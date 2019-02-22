Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Servics AG    HETA   DE000A1X3WW8

KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INDUSTRIAL SERVICS AG

(HETA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/22/2019 | 04:45am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.02.2019 / 10:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2018:

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 22, 2019 German: http://www.khdis.de/financial-news-releases.html


22.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.khdis.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780059  22.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=780059&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INDUSTR
04:45aKHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG VERMÖGENSVERWALTU : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2018KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG VERMÖGENSVERWALTU : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2018KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG VERMÖGENSVERWALTU : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
2017KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG VERMÖGENSVERWALTU : Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
EQ
More news
Chart KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INDUSTRIAL SERVICS AG
Duration : Period :
KHD Humboldt Wedag Industrial Servics AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Luckas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Uttelbach Member-Supervisory Board
Dian Xie Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Martin Gierse Member-Management Board
Gero Heiles Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INDUSTRIAL SERVICS AG0.00%0
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.8.58%4 283
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%2 727
FLSMIDTH & CO5.83%2 414
NICHIAS CORPORATION12.22%1 273
TAIKISHA LTD10.98%1 012
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.