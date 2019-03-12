Log in
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD plans headcount reduction

03/12/2019
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD plans headcount reduction

12-March-2019 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD plans headcount reduction

Cologne, Germany, March 12, 2019 - Today the Executive Board of Humboldt Wedag GmbH (HWG), Cologne, a major subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, informed KHD's Management Board and the Works Council of HWG about a planned major reorganization. HWG's Executive Board expects that the business environment in cement plant construction industry will remain difficult in the near future and that existing personnel capacities cannot be sufficiently utilized. HWG must therefore adapt its structures to the current business volume in order to return to profitability in the medium term. HWG's management plans to cut approximately 80 jobs. The measures required to implement the reorganization will be discussed with the works council in the coming weeks.

Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Cologne, Germany

Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com

12-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 1500
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504 1409
E-mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

786421  12-March-2019 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=786421&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Zhen Zhu Chairman-Management Board
Jin Hua Shao Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Luckas Chief Financial Officer
Gerhard Beinhauer Member-Supervisory Board
Yi Qiong Zhang Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG INTERNATIONAL AG15.13%77
FANUC CORP13.65%33 483
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES21.25%33 481
ATLAS COPCO15.82%31 199
INGERSOLL-RAND15.50%25 517
PARKER HANNIFIN15.39%22 262
