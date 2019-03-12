http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD plans headcount reduction
12-March-2019 / 13:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
KHD plans headcount reduction
Cologne, Germany, March 12, 2019 - Today the Executive Board of Humboldt Wedag GmbH (HWG), Cologne, a major subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, informed KHD's Management Board and the Works Council of HWG about a planned major reorganization. HWG's Executive Board expects that the business environment in cement plant construction industry will remain difficult in the near future and that existing personnel capacities cannot be sufficiently utilized. HWG must therefore adapt its structures to the current business volume in order to return to profitability in the medium term. HWG's management plans to cut approximately 80 jobs. The measures required to implement the reorganization will be discussed with the works council in the coming weeks.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
12-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
