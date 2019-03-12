DGAP-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD plans headcount reduction



12-March-2019 / 13:38 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KHD plans headcount reduction Cologne, Germany, March 12, 2019 - Today the Executive Board of Humboldt Wedag GmbH (HWG), Cologne, a major subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, informed KHD's Management Board and the Works Council of HWG about a planned major reorganization. HWG's Executive Board expects that the business environment in cement plant construction industry will remain difficult in the near future and that existing personnel capacities cannot be sufficiently utilized. HWG must therefore adapt its structures to the current business volume in order to return to profitability in the medium term. HWG's management plans to cut approximately 80 jobs. The measures required to implement the reorganization will be discussed with the works council in the coming weeks. Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Colonia-Allee 3

51067 Cologne, Germany Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 - 6504-1107

E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com

Website: www.khd.com 12-March-2019 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

