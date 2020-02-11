Log in
KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG VERMÖGENSVERWALTUNGS-AG

(HETA)
KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/11/2020 | 04:00am EST

11.02.2020 / 09:55
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: February 11, 2020
Address: http://www.khdis.de/financial-news-releases.html

11.02.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag Vermögensverwaltungs-AG
Colonia-Allee 3
51067 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.khdis.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

972539  11.02.2020 

© EQS 2020
Managers
NameTitle
Jürgen Luckas Chairman-Supervisory Board
Daniel Uttelbach Member-Supervisory Board
Dian Xie Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Gero Heiles Global Head-Accounting & Consolidation
Andreas Müller Global Head-Controlling
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
KHD HUMBOLDT WEDAG VERMÖGENSVERWALTUNGS-AG0.00%6
CHINA NATIONAL CHEMICAL ENGINEERING CO.10.56%4 992
SAMSUNG ENGINEERING CO LTD--.--%2 853
FLSMIDTH & CO-7.99%1 743
NICHIAS CORPORATION0.37%1 604
TAIKISHA LTD.5.17%1 172
