Khiron Life Sciences : Grit Capital's Millennial Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with Grit Capital, today announced that the presentations from our recent virtual event are now available for on-demand viewing. Eight public & private company executives provided insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in millennial investment industries. Login to now to watch the presentations and hear answers to questions from the audience.

Presentation Ticker(s) Speaker Grit Capital (Opening Remarks) N/A Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. OTCQX: CRTPF |TSX: CRDL David Elsley, President & CEO Khiron Life Sciences Corp. OTCQB: KHRNF | TSXV: KHRN Chris Naprawa, President Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. OTCQX: HERTF | CSE: CANN Clint Sharples, President & CEO ManifestSeven (M7) PRIVATE Sturges Karban, CEO iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN Julius Kalcevich, CFO Isracann BioSciences PRIVATE Darryl Jones, President & CEO HempTown USA PRIVATE Michael Townsend, President New Wave ESports PRIVATE Dan Mitre, CMO

About Grit Capital

Grit Capital is a capital market advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada. In a nutshell: "We tell the right story to the right people" and "Incessantly chase ROI." We showcase our clients through targeted 1x1 meetings, events, conferences, cross-North America roadshows and aggressively on social media. We pride ourselves on "out-of-the-box" thinking to captivate mindshare. The intersection of "fun" and "informative" is where we and our clients thrive.

We control our own messaging through our media platform: daily on our Instagram stories @gritcapital, our weekly newsletter, a YouTube Channel, a Podcast series, international roadshows and conferences. We have amassed a following of +150k followers including PM's, retail advisors & accredited investors and finance enthusiasts across all platforms.

We focus on small cap private & public companies. Our sweet spot is getting involved at the pre-RTO stage. We have carved out a niche in millennial investment themes which include Cannabis, eSports, & FinTech – some of the largest and innovative growth sectors in North America.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

