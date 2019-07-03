Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Khiron Life Sciences Corp    KHRNF   CA49374L3065

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP

(KHRNF)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Khiron Life Sciences : Grit Capital's Millennial Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 08:36am EDT

NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, in partnership with Grit Capital, today announced that the presentations from our recent virtual event are now available for on-demand viewing. Eight public & private company executives provided insight on innovation, consolidation, international expansion and specialization in millennial investment industries. Login to now to watch the presentations and hear answers to questions from the audience.

(PRNewsfoto/VirtualInvestorConferences.com)

REGISTER/LOGIN AT: https://tinyurl.com/0626post 

Once logged in, click on the Grit Capital presentation to watch -- you can use the "chapters" in the agenda tab to jump to specific companies. The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days.

Presentation

Ticker(s)

Speaker

Grit Capital (Opening Remarks)

N/A

Genevieve Roch-Decter, CEO

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc.

OTCQX: CRTPF |TSX: CRDL

David Elsley, President & CEO

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

OTCQB: KHRNF | TSXV: KHRN

Chris Naprawa, President

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp.

OTCQX: HERTF | CSE: CANN

Clint Sharples, President & CEO

ManifestSeven (M7)

PRIVATE

Sturges Karban, CEO

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN

Julius Kalcevich, CFO

Isracann BioSciences

PRIVATE

Darryl Jones, President & CEO

HempTown USA

PRIVATE

Michael Townsend, President

New Wave ESports

PRIVATE

Dan Mitre, CMO

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Grit Capital

Grit Capital is a capital market advisory firm based in Toronto, Canada. In a nutshell: "We tell the right story to the right people" and "Incessantly chase ROI." We showcase our clients through targeted 1x1 meetings, events, conferences, cross-North America roadshows and aggressively on social media. We pride ourselves on "out-of-the-box" thinking to captivate mindshare. The intersection of "fun" and "informative" is where we and our clients thrive.

We control our own messaging through our media platform: daily on our Instagram stories @gritcapital, our weekly newsletter, a YouTube Channel, a Podcast series, international roadshows and conferences. We have amassed a following of +150k followers including PM's, retail advisors & accredited investors and finance enthusiasts across all platforms.

We focus on small cap private & public companies. Our sweet spot is getting involved at the pre-RTO stage. We have carved out a niche in millennial investment themes which include Cannabis, eSports, & FinTech – some of the largest and innovative growth sectors in North America.

Please visit www.gritcapital.ca and follow us on Instagram @gritcapital for additional information.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM
Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grit-capitals-millennial-virtual-investor-conference-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-300879742.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP
08:36aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Grit Capital's Millennial Virtual Investor Conference Now..
PR
08:35aGrit Capital's Millennial Virtual Investor Conference Now Available for On-De..
AQ
07/01KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Welcomes EU Trade Deal with Latin American Countries
AQ
06/25KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : President Chris Naprawa to Participate in Grit Capital Vi..
AQ
06/19KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Completes Acquisition of NettaGrowth International Advanc..
AQ
06/17KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Changes to Leadership Team with Appointment of ..
AQ
06/14KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Announces Changes to Leadership Team with Appointment of ..
AQ
06/07KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Receives Regulatory Approval for Uruguay Acquisition
AQ
06/06KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Av..
PR
06/03KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : R E P E A T -- Khiron Announces Completion of New Lab Fac..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About