KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

KHIRON LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(KHRN)
Khiron Life Sciences : Cannabis Industry Company Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

06/26/2020 | 08:36am EDT

NEW YORK, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 24th cannabis conference are now available for on-demand viewing at VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT:  https://tinyurl.com/062420CannabisVICPostPR

June 24th Presenting Companies:  

Company Name

Ticker(s)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

(OTCQX: KHRNF | TSX-V: KHRN | Frankfurt: A2JMZC)

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

(OTCQX: VRNDF | TSX: DN)

Vireo Health International Inc.

(OTCQX: VREOF | CNSX: VREO)

4Front Ventures Corp.

(OTCQX: FFNTF | CSE: FFNT)

MariMed Inc.

(OTCQX: MRMD)

The Valens Company

(OTCQX: VLNCF | TSX-V: VLNS)

Driven Deliveries, Inc.

(OTCQB: DRVD)

MediPharm Labs Corp.

(OTCQX: MEDIF| TSX-V: LABS)

Aleafia Health Inc.

(OTCQX: ALEAF | TSX: AH)

Columbia Care Inc.

(OTCQX: CCHWF | CSE: CCHW | NEO: CCHW | FSE: 3LP)

FinCanna Capital Corp.

(OTCQB: FNNZF | CSE: CALI)

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cannabis-industry-company-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301083936.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
