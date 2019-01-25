Log in
Live Investor Conference & Webinar: Cannabis Industry Companies Present January 30

01/25/2019 | 07:36am EST

Cannabis Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences and KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming Virtual lnvestor Conference, the leading proprietary investor conference series.  Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 9:45 AM ET, with the first live webcast at 10:00 AM ET, on Wednesday, January 30.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://tinyurl.com/0130CannabisVIC

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

January 30 Agenda: 

10:00 AM ET

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

(OTCQB: KHRNF | TSXV: KHRN)

10:30 AM ET

Medicine Man Technologies Inc.

(OTCQX: MDCL)

11:00 AM ET

KushCo Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB: KSHB)

11:30 AM ET

iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQX: ITHUF | CSE: IAN)

12:00 PM ET

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

(OTCQB: CURLF | CSE: CURA)

12:30 PM ET

MTech Acquisition Corp/MJ Freeway

(NASDAQ: MTEC)

1:00 PM ET

Terra Tech Corp.

(OTCQX: TRTC)

1:30 PM ET

CordovaCann Corp.

(OTCQB: LVRLF | CSE: CDVA)

2:00 PM ET

DionyMed Brands Inc.

(CSE: DYME)

2:30 PM ET

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd.

(OTCQX: TGODF | TSX: TGOD)

3:00 PM ET

urban-gro

Private

Phil Carlson, Managing Director at KCSA, said, "We encourage those who are interested in cannabis investing to participate in the event to listen to some of the top names in the industry discuss their business models, expansion plans and the market opportunity. The event on January 30th will feature companies with diverse operations located across the globe. Each of these companies are leveraging the large market opportunity in the cannabis sector to build their proprietary brands and drive the emergence of the cannabis industry. Investors that attend the online conference will have the opportunity to listen to these corporate presentations and ask management follow up questions."

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com

 

 

OTC Markets Group logo. (PRNewsFoto/OTC Markets Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-investor-conference--webinar-cannabis-industry-companies-present-january-30-300784215.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2019
